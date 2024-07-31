SINGAPORE: A freehold detached house in Singapore’s Holland Park Good Class Bungalow (GCB) area is up for sale.

The property is priced at S$23.8 million, or S$3,116 per square foot (psf). PropNex, the exclusive marketing agent, will handle the sale through a private treaty, as the Singapore Business Review reported.

Completed in 2016, the two-storey bungalow with a basement and roof terrace includes seven bedrooms, each with a balcony, six en suite bathrooms, and four rooms that can be used as offices or meeting spaces.

The property also features helpers’ quarters, a 22-metre lap pool, a jacuzzi, an alfresco dining area, and spacious living areas ideal for entertaining. The property has a land area of 7,637 square feet and a built-up area of 10,000 square feet.

The property also has an indoor koi pond that runs nearly the length of the house, a rooftop vegetable and fruit garden, and an eight-car garage with two electric car charging stations.

It also incorporates sustainability features such as a solar panel system, rainwater harvesting, an automated irrigation system, and a biophilic design.

Henry Lim Choon Kheng, Associate District Branch Director at PropNex, noted how landed homes in Singapore, particularly freehold ones, are sought-after due to their scarcity and ability to better retain value over the long term.

“It is packed with features and offers a spacious living environment that would be ideal for a multi-generation family… Such properties tend to be tightly held and the supply on the market is also limited,” he added.

Designed by CHANG Architects, the property won the MUSE Design Award for “Architectural Design – Residential” in 2020. /TISG

