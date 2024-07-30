SINGAPORE: Over 53,000 flats will receive significant upgrades under Singapore’s Housing and Development Board (HDB) Home Improvement Programme (HIP). The initiative, announced on Sunday, July 28, comes with a hefty investment of S$742 million (US$553 million), marking another major step in enhancing the quality of public housing across the island.

According to CNA, the newly selected flats are spread across various towns including Jurong West, Hougang, Woodlands, and Pasir Ris.

As of June 30 this year, HIP has already been rolled out to about 410,000 flats, according to HDB. Of these, approximately 90 per cent, about 370,000 flats, have already received their upgrades. Since the programme began in 2007, the government has invested about S$4 billion to enhance public housing.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee made the announcement during a community walk in Jurong West, where 56 blocks have been selected for the upcoming phase of HIP.

Mr Lee highlighted the introduction of an enhanced repair method specifically designed to tackle issues with spalling concrete in toilets, a common problem in ageing buildings.

Spalling concrete is a common issue where the steel reinforcement within concrete slabs corrodes, causing the concrete to flake. This problem is more prevalent in high-moisture areas like toilets.

The new repair method called, Corrosion Resistant Repair (CRR), addresses this by applying a corrosion-retardant coating to the toilet ceiling, followed by a bonding agent to improve adhesion, and a final coat of paint.

This enhanced repair technique follows a successful trial that began in November 2021 in over 300 flats. Initial results from these repairs have shown no new spalling issues, suggesting the method is effective.

Minister Lee commended the ongoing efforts of HDB’s research team, stating, “Over the years, our HDB’s research team has continued to pursue innovative ways to improve the liveability in both our estates and our homes. And through a very close partnership with our industry partners and by leveraging on new technology, my colleagues at HDB have continuously been trying to improve the way we maintain our homes and estates, by developing more effective and sustainable methods.”

While this new method will be used for toilets, spalling concrete in other areas like kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms will continue to be repaired using existing methods, which remain effective.

For those interested in seeing which blocks are included in this latest round of HIP, check here.

