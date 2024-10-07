SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran has declined to appeal the 12-month jail sentence he was handed last week and has apologised to Singaporeans in a statement released today (7 Oct).

Iswaran, 62, a former cabinet member for 13 years who held the trade, communications, and transport portfolios, pleaded guilty last month to four counts of improperly receiving gifts and one of obstructing justice.

In his statement, which was released on the day he began his prison term, he said:

“It was important to me that the Public Prosecutor amended the charges against me under the Prevention of Corruption Act to those under section 165 of the Penal Code regarding the acceptance of gifts by public servants.”

These charges were initially corruption-related but were modified to receiving gifts while serving as a public servant. The attorney general’s chambers cited “litigation risks” involved in proving the corruption charges as the reason for the amendments.

Iswaran added that he accepts that “as a Minister, what I did was wrong under section 165.” He said: “I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans.”

He also indicated that the prospect of a lengthy trial may have driven him to plead guilty after initially contesting the charges. He said:

“My family’s well-being and the emotional toll on my loved ones of a long trial extending well into 2025, and possibly beyond, has also weighed heavily on me. The past 15 months have already been most difficult.

With this decision, I hope that we can put the pain and anguish behind us, move forward and rebuild our lives together.”

Thanking those who stood by him in his time of need, the ex-politician added: “I thank all who have stood resolutely by me and helped me face the darkest hours with strength. I am so very touched by my family’s love, prayers and support.

I am indebted to my friends and grassroots leaders for their unstinting support, faith and encouragement. I am grateful to my lawyers and also to the many who have expressed their concern and support for me, in person and through social media.”

Iswaran ended his statement by calling his service to Singaporeans in the political realm over the past 3 decades “the greatest honour” of his life. He said, “As this chapter of my life comes to a close, my family and I look to the future with gratitude and renewed hope.”

The 62-year-old was arrested in July last year following an investigation into allegations of receiving expensive gifts from businessmen, including property tycoon Ong Beng Seng.

The investigation revealed that while serving as transport minister, Iswaran accepted items such as tickets to English Premier League football matches, the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix, London musicals, and a private jet ride.

The value of these gifts totalled more than 400,000 Singapore dollars, according to the prosecution.

Iswaran initially proclaimed his innocence but changed his stance and pleaded guilty to five charges, which were amended from an initial 35 counts.

Ong, who was named in the case due to his business ties with the Singapore Grand Prix and his interactions with Iswaran, has not been charged with any offences. He has not commented publicly on the case.

The attorney general’s chambers noted that a decision on whether to take action against Ong would be made soon.