KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, the upcoming South Korean series Namib stars Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in leading roles. Ahead of its Dec 23, 2024 premiere, new stills reveal Ryeoun’s character, Yoo Jin Woo, grappling with life after being expelled from his agency.

The series tells the story of two individuals who, after significant career setbacks, unite to overcome hardships and rebuild their futures. The production team recently unveiled images showing Yoo Jin Woo in deep discussion with Chris, portrayed by Lee Ki Taek.

Despite his musical ability, Yoo Jin Woo, a once-promising student with Pandora Entertainment, had a difficult time making his debut. Eventually dropped by the company, he is left burdened with a 200-million-won debt, forcing him to survive alone.

Unfulfilled aspirations

In his desperation, Yoo Jin Woo reconnects with Chris, a former training partner now working at Club Muse. Chris, who abandoned his dreams due to a mysterious incident, provides Jin Woo with shelter and guidance.

Despite their diverging paths, both share the pain of unfulfilled aspirations, with Chris stepping in as a supportive older brother figure. The story also centres on Kang Su Hyun, a gifted idol producer known for her exceptional instincts.

Fired from Pandora Entertainment, she becomes her family’s sole provider, while her husband, Sim Jun Seok, a former music producer turned homemaker, yearns to return to work after their son’s accident left him hearing-impaired.

Determined to restore her career, Kang Su Hyun takes Yoo Jin Woo under her wing, setting the stage for their shared journey of redemption.

The series’ supporting cast includes Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Jin Woo, and Sa Kang, in addition to the main cast. Every Monday and Tuesday, Namib will release new episodes on ENA.

Go Hyun Jung is a renowned South Korean actress and former beauty pageant titleholder.

She rose to fame in the mid-1990s with her iconic role in the critically acclaimed drama “Sandglass,” which catapulted her to stardom and earned her the nickname “the Goddess of the Small Screen.”