Rumour has it that Wang Leehom and his wife have separated

Taipei — In May, Wang Leehom, 45, appeared on social media flaunting his new look — a thick black beard and very long hair — and since then he has been wearing his hair in braids. Some netizens accepted the change in appearance while others preferred his old clean-shaven look. In his hairy new avatar, Wang has also given rise to rumours that he is now separated from his wife, Lee Jinglei.

In 2013, Wang and Lee got married and they have three children — two daughters, six-year-old Jiali and four-year-old Jiana, and a two-year-old son, Jiayao. Netizens pointed out that the last time Wang posted a photo with Jinglei was on Valentine’s Day, way back in 2019. Similarly, Lee’s last post of Wang on social media was in June 2019. This has made believe netizens that the couple are no longer together, reported 8days.sg.

Some netizens believe that the couple have been separated for the past two years with Lee assuming primary custody of their children as she frequently posts photos of them on social media. Other netizens have brought up Wang’s new appearance, saying that the “only reason “he’s growing out his hair and beard is ‘cos he’s “suffering from a broken heart”.

However, all these speculations were quickly shot down by other netizens who shared pictures of Wang going cycling with Lee and their kids.

Others also shared screenshots of Lee’s Instagram, revealing that Wang still “likes” her posts. This shows that the couple still interact on social media and, thus, are most likely still together.

Born on May 17, 1976, Wang Leehom, sometimes credited as Leehom Wang, is an American singer-songwriter, actor, producer, and film director. Formally trained at Eastman School of Music, Williams College and Berklee College of Music, he is known for fusing hip-hop and R&B, with traditional Chinese music (Beijing opera, Kunqu, Chinese orchestra, and tribal music from Tibet, Yunan, and Mongolia). Since his 1995 debut, Wang has released 25 albums, which have sold over 60 million copies.

