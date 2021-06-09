Entertainment Celebrity and her husband celebrate second wedding with photoshoot

Lin Chiling and her husband celebrate second wedding anniversary with photoshoot

She has been declining job offers to 'enjoy family life in Japan'

Lin Chiling and have been married for two years. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Taipei — Since getting married to Japanese singer-actor , 39, in 2019, Taiwanese model-actress , 46 has been keeping a low profile. In an earlier interview, Lin revealed that she received even more job offers after tying the knot. Nevertheless, Lin had to decline most of the job offers as she wants to “enjoy family life in Japan”.

On June 7, Lin posted a collection of photos on Instagram to mark her second wedding . In the nine photos, Lin showed everyone why she is still Taiwan’s top model, as reported by 8days.sg.

“In an unstable world, to have each other’s company, [I’m] grateful for every journey that life’s brought me on. Happy second anniversary,” wrote Lin.

Lin Chiling celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Akira. Picture: Instagram

Akira replied to Lin’s post with a simple: “Happy anniversary! Thank you for accompanying me.”

Born on November 29, 1974, Lin Chiling is a Taiwanese model, actress, singer and television host.

Lin’s father, Lin Fan-nan , and her mother, Wu Tzu-mei, are both from Tainan in southern Taiwan. Following their marriage, they moved to Taipei where Lin and her elder brother Lin Chi-hong were born. Lin attended Taipei Municipal Zhongzheng Junior High School and at the age of 15 was discovered by model talent scout Lin Chien-huan. She later attended Bishop Strachan School in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, then attended the University of Toronto until 1997, when she completed her bachelor degree, double-majoring in Western art history and economics.

After graduating from university, Lin returned to Taiwan. She intended to pursue a career in fine arts and sought a position at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum but was turned away because she lacked a postgraduate degree in the field. Lin continued to model part-time before leaving the industry and working as an administrative assistant for the Fubon Cultural and Educational Foundation (台灣海外援助發展聯盟). In 2000, Lin left Fubon and spent three months studying in Japan, then returned to Taiwan and modelling, with Catwalk Production House./TISGFollow us on Social Media

