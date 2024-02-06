;
RFK Jr as running mate: ‘False story’ says Trump

February 6, 2024
In an exclusive interview with Fox News‘ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” former President Donald Trump hinted at potential contenders for his running mate and future cabinet members for his anticipated 2024 bid. While Trump admitted to liking Rober F. Kennedy Jr (RFK Jr.) he said it was a false story.

Following decisive wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump is widely perceived as the presumptive Republican nominee. However, he indicated that the announcement of his running mate in his 2024 bid would not be imminent, emphasizing the need for someone who could be a “good president.”

Among the names floated for the vice-presidential position were Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, both acknowledged by Trump for their unwavering support. While he praised Scott’s recent advocacy, he maintained that the decision was not final and could be “a lot of people.”

Trump also discussed the prospect of a future cabinet. Although he admitted to past staffing mistakes, Trump downplayed their significance, asserting that he now knows the “smart ones” from the “dumb ones.”

RFK Jr rumors

Specifically asked about figures like Mike Pompeo, John Ratcliffe, and Ben Carson making a comeback, Trump remained non-committal but acknowledged their positive contributions in their previous roles.

Addressing recent speculation, Trump denied considering RFK Jr., as his running mate, dismissing it as a “false story.” Despite similarities in their anti-establishment campaigns, Trump asserted that such a pairing was not feasible due to fundamental differences.

As Trump gears up for a potential comeback, the political landscape awaits further developments in his choice of running mate and cabinet members, providing glimpses into the strategy for his third White House bid. 

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur who was once a rival to Trump but later became a campaign surrogate, is believed to be a potential member of the cabinet, although this aspect was not discussed in the interview.

Senator Murphy expresses concern over GOP resistance to Biden’s $15 Billion migration funding request

