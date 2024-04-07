Retail worker asks why “Boss doesn’t want me to work but asks me to resign instead of terminating contract”

SINGAPORE: A retail employee took to an online news forum on Wednesday (April 3) to share a rather odd situation at work.

“My boss doesn’t want me to work but (is asking) me to resign instead of terminating my contract,” he claimed before sharing some context with readers. “It’s either they terminate me or I have to resign and serve a two-week notice.”

However, the worker shared his doubts concerning the matter, wondering, “Shouldn’t they be terminating me instead of getting me to resign? Do they gain anything by my (resignation) or something?

Should I (resign) or stand my ground and get them to terminate me? Any insight into the situation will be helpful.”

He later edited his post, sharing that he works in retail. “I also got to know (these things) from my co-worker,” he added. “And (I) only got a proper response after multiple back and forths between my section head and general manager.”

Singaporeans say it could be employer giving worker a fair shot for future employment

Many Singaporeans were helpful enough to share some insight into the matter.

“Sounds like it’s your employer giving you the chance to resign before they just terminate you without warning,” said one.

“If I am not wrong, even if they terminate you, you still have to serve the 2-week notice unless it is stated otherwise in your employment contract.

Usually companies do this to employees that don’t perform up to their standards so that the employee can leave with grace. The employees get to tell their colleagues that they resigned instead of being terminated AKA being fired and save their face.

They could also save explaining to potential future employers why they got fired from their previous employment.”

Others shared some possible explanations for the boss’s alleged stance on the matter, with one pointing out, “Your boss could be trying to be kind.

If you are terminated, it looks bad on your resume, and you have one less option to explain the end of your employment.”

“Picture this,” shared a third. “ In your next job interview, they ask you why you left your previous job. Will it be better to say ‘I was fired’, or ‘I resigned’?”

Still, a fourth commented, “By resigning, it is you who initiated cessation of employment, not the company. If they terminate you with or without reasons, and you feel wrongfully dismissed, you have grounds to file a claim against them.”

