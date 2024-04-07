Featured News Lifestyle

Retail worker asks why “Boss doesn’t want me to work but asks me to resign instead of terminating contract”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

April 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: A retail employee took to an online news forum on Wednesday (April 3) to share a rather odd situation at work.

“My boss doesn’t want me to work but (is asking) me to resign instead of terminating my contract,” he claimed before sharing some context with readers. “It’s either they terminate me or I have to resign and serve a two-week notice.”

However, the worker shared his doubts concerning the matter, wondering, “Shouldn’t they be terminating me instead of getting me to resign? Do they gain anything by my (resignation) or something?

Should I (resign) or stand my ground and get them to terminate me? Any insight into the situation will be helpful.”

He later edited his post, sharing that he works in retail. “I also got to know (these things) from my co-worker,” he added. “And (I) only got a proper response after multiple back and forths between my section head and general manager.”

See also  Man asks if there's an "easy job" that doesn't require much effort because he wants more free time

Singaporeans say it could be employer giving worker a fair shot for future employment

Many Singaporeans were helpful enough to share some insight into the matter.

“Sounds like it’s your employer giving you the chance to resign before they just terminate you without warning,” said one.

“If I am not wrong, even if they terminate you, you still have to serve the 2-week notice unless it is stated otherwise in your employment contract.

Usually companies do this to employees that don’t perform up to their standards so that the employee can leave with grace. The employees get to tell their colleagues that they resigned instead of being terminated AKA being fired and save their face.

They could also save explaining to potential future employers why they got fired from their previous employment.”

Others shared some possible explanations for the boss’s alleged stance on the matter, with one pointing out, “Your boss could be trying to be kind.

See also  Over 70% firms agree that flexible work arrangements can help attract and keep talent

If you are terminated, it looks bad on your resume, and you have one less option to explain the end of your employment.”

“Picture this,” shared a third. “ In your next job interview, they ask you why you left your previous job. Will it be better to say ‘I was fired’, or ‘I resigned’?”

Still, a fourth commented, “By resigning, it is you who initiated cessation of employment, not the company. If they terminate you with or without reasons, and you feel wrongfully dismissed, you have grounds to file a claim against them.”

Read also: Accounts staff says he got fired, but his boss wants him to teach her accounting within 8 days before he leaves

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean spends S$1K on “upskilling courses, boot camps, and certifications” but still can’t get a job

April 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business Featured News

NTUC reveals 3 key principles to make flexi-work arrangements a win-win for bosses and employees

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Lifestyle

David Hogg’s PAC Under Fire: Lavish Spending Raises Questions

April 10, 2024 Asir F

You missed

Home News

MAS and Mastercard team up to boost cybersecurity within financial services

April 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

Malaysian tenant asks for help after Singaporean landlord refuses to return S$1800 rental deposit

April 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Health

National Skin Center warns that dermatitis and skin cancer cases are on the rise

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Helper flees Singapore after just 7 weeks of work by pretending to take out trash

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.