Restaurant gives free food to man with two kids who hadn’t eaten, tells him he needn’t pay back

SINGAPORE: A TikTok video from a restaurant owner has gotten over 1.5 million views since it was posted, with many people moved by the owner giving full sets of the restaurant’s signature dishes, plus extra rice to a man with two children who had not eaten.

When the man offered to pay back when he is able to, he was declined by the restaurant staff, who asked him to pray for the eatery’s success and prosperity instead. The viral video, posted by Mr Muhammad Shafiq Razak, who owns Ayam Gepuk Pak Agus, in Kajang, Malaysia may be found here.

@shafiqrazak46 Kami didatangai seorang yang merayu minta makanan. katanya untuk 2 orang anak dia yang tak makan lagi. Luruh hati kami terus kami beri makanan untuk dia percuma. katanya nak bayar nanti bila ada duit. kami respect abg sanggup buang ego untuk perut anak2. jangan kita judge keadaan dia sebab situasi masing2 , asalkan tak mencuri dah la. takpe bang kami belanja ok! -Ayam Gepuk PAK AGUS pedas terciduk cawangan kajang. #ayamgepukpakagus #kajang #help #fyp #foryoupage #viral ♬ NO TO RACISM – Islam Shurdhaj

“Kami didatangai seorang yang merayu minta makanan. katanya untuk 2 orang anak dia yang tak makan lagi. Luruh hati kami terus kami beri makanan untuk dia percuma. katanya nak bayar nanti bila ada duit. kami respect abg sanggup buang ego untuk perut anak2. jangan kita judge keadaan dia sebab situasi masing2 , asalkan tak mencuri dah la. takpe bang kami belanja ok! -Ayam Gepuk PAK AGUS pedas terciduk cawangan kajang,” wrote Mr Shafiq.

The hearts of the restaurant staff had gone out to the man when he told them his two children had not been eating, and they were moved to give him food for them.

He added that he respects the man for being willing to swallow his pride for the sake of feeding his children and asked everyone not to judge the man’s situation.

“As long as you don’t resort to stealing, it’s alright, brother. It’s on us!” he added.

While he had not been at Ayam Gepuk Pak Agus when the man came, one staffer called him. Mr Shafiq then watched the CCTV feed of the man coming in asking for food and then asked his staff to prepare the meals and extra rice for him, having determined that the man was in distress and longed to feed his children.

This is not the first time he has helped people in need, he added in an interview with mstar. /TISG

