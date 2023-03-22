Rosmah Mansor set to visit Singapore amid appeal against corruption conviction

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s wife Rosmah Mansor is set to make her second trip to Singapore after her passport was impounded as part of Malaysia’s most high-profile corruption case. The former PM’s wife will be in Singapore for six weeks starting on 23 March.

Malaysia’s apex court decided on Tuesday (21 Mar) to temporarily release Rosmah’s passport, allowing her to visit her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren in Singapore. According to the Malaysian press, one of her grandchildren is unwell.

Her lawyer confirmed that she will spend the Hari Raya Puasa festive period in Singapore and return to Malaysia on May 5. She will return her passport to the Malaysian authorities within a week, most likely by 10 May.

The release of Rosmah’s passport was granted after a three-member panel of judges approved her request and the deputy public prosecutor did not object.

This is not the first time that Rosmah’s passport has been released; in 2021, she was granted a temporary return to visit her pregnant daughter.

Rosmah was previously charged with corruption, and in September 2022, she was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined RM970 million. She has filed an appeal against her conviction, which will be heard in court over four days beginning 11 July.

