Resident calls police after two girls seen sitting on edge of seventh-floor Toa Payoh car park

SINGAPORE: What seemed to be harmless caused so much distress to others when two teenage girls were seen sitting on the edge of the seventh-floor parking lot wall, with their feet dangling in the air. Concerned for their safety, a member of the public called the police for help, who then launched an operation to rescue the teenagers.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on Monday, Aug 31, at a multi-storey car park in Toa Payoh. A nearby resident reported that a cleaner saw how the two girls decided to sit on the edge of the wall, and immediately contacted the authorities, fearing that it could cause an accident.

When reporters arrived at the scene, it was discovered that a girl with a ponytail, wearing a light blue top and white trousers, was still sitting on the edge of the wall. She occasionally swung her legs and looked down at her phone several times. According to a witness, the two girls sat on the wall and talked for about an hour. Later on, the police persuaded one of the girls into safety, while the other continued to sit there.

During the rescue operation, the authorities laid out a safety air cushion below the girl, and rescue personnel were standing by on the floors above and below the location of the teenager. Police officers blocked the entrances and exits to prevent bystanders from approaching the scene, and then they communicated with the girl, persuading her to get off the wall.

Fortunately, they were successful in persuading the teenager, and the girl was safe. Both of the teenagers were taken to the hospital afterwards and were subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.

Other related news

In other news about resident concerns, there was a report where a giant beehive was spotted by residents, causing panic and raising concerns. Residents are now hoping for immediate action from the authorities to deal with the bees.

“The weather has been very hot these past few days, and it always feels stuffy at home, but I can’t open the windows to cool off, which is very frustrating,” a resident declared.

Read more about the news story here.