Rare session of the General Assembly to ensure President Joe Biden is on the Ohio’s 2024 ballot

May 25, 2024
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s decision to call a special session of the General Assembly to ensure President Joe Biden appears on the state’s 2024 ballot arises from a legislative impasse over a law banning foreign money in state ballot campaigns, complicated by the timing of the Democratic National Convention and Ohio’s ballot certification deadlines.

Governor DeWine’s urgency underscores the critical nature of this issue. Missing the ballot deadline for a sitting president is unprecedented and highlights the operational complexities of election laws.  The inability of lawmakers to resolve this issue by the May 9 cutoff indicates significant partisan gridlock.

Ohio’s Political Dynamics

The situation highlights the deep-seated partisan tensions within Ohio’s legislature, particularly between Republicans and Democrats, over how to address the ballot issue alongside the foreign money ban.

Democrats, led by figures like Allison Russo and Elizabeth Walters, criticize the Republican strategy as a manipulation of rules to suppress opposition and push their legislative agenda on campaign finance.

DeWine’s reference to passing a Senate version that bans foreign contributions while resolving the ballot issue reflects a pragmatic approach to legislative compromise.

Democrats advocate for the Ohio Anti-Corruption Act to combat dark money, while Republicans aim for a “clean” bill that solely addresses the ballot deadline.

Broader Implications

The narrative touches on the broader issue of maintaining electoral integrity and transparency, a key concern for both parties but approached from different angles.

JD Vance’s comments reveal strategic considerations for the GOP, recognizing the potential impact on voter turnout and down-ballot races if Biden is not on the ballot.

There has been past instances where deadlines were adjusted (2012, 2020), and a similar situation in Alabama, indicating a historical precedent for such legislative fixes.

