In a video posted to his X account on Thursday, Glenn Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, expressed why he believes the prosecution has the upper hand in Trump’s hush money cover-up trial. Kirschner pointed out that jurors only need to apply their “common sense” to the evidence presented.

“Who benefited from this scheme? Not Michael Cohen. Donald Trump,” Kirschner asserted.

Earlier this week, defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles concluded their case after calling their final witness, attorney Robert Costello. Costello intended to discredit Cohen’s testimony but ended up damaging his credibility. Judge Juan Merchan reprimanded Costello for his courtroom behavior, including rolling his eyes and muttering under his breath, even threatening to strike his entire testimony from the record.

“The defense didn’t put on anything of consequence,” Kirschner commented. “And of course, Donald Trump opted not to try to defend himself from the witness stand.”

Glenn Kirschner: “Beyond all doubt”

Following Costello’s testimony, Judge Merchan met with both legal teams to finalize jury instructions. They agreed that while jurors must unanimously decide that Trump falsified business records to cover up another crime, they did not need to concur on what that crime was.

Merchan outlined three possible predicate crimes: tax-related offenses, state campaign finance violations, and federal campaign finance violations.

Kirschner believes the prosecution has more than met the burden of proof. He praised Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s team for exceeding the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard.

“The evidence has proved, friends, beyond all doubt. Not just beyond a reasonable doubt. Beyond all doubt,” Glenn Kirschner declared. “Donald Trump committed these crimes. And we’re simply asking [the jury] to hold him accountable for the decision he made to violate New York state law. Hold him accountable by returning verdicts of guilty.”

Read More News

The post Glenn Kirschner: “Beyond all doubt,” Trump did the crimes appeared first on The Independent News.