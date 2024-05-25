Supporters are flocking to former President Trump’s Bronx rally, targeting Democratic strongholds for the 2024 elections. Trump’s campaign emphasizes the negative impact of ‘Bidenomics’ on local lives. Social media buzzed with anticipation, and some fans queued up seven hours early.

Trump thanked supporters online, countering Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism of his New York campaign efforts.

She accuses Democrats of legal tactics to impede Trump’s trail, while he focuses on fundraising for legal expenses. Trump’s strategy includes rallying in blue areas, evidenced by a massive turnout in New Jersey earlier.

Why is Trump targeting traditionally blue areas?

Additionally, Donald Trump’s strategy to target traditionally blue areas in the 2024 election cycle is part of a broader effort to expand the electoral map and potentially flip states that have historically voted for Democratic candidates.

Moreover, this approach includes states like New York, New Mexico, and New Jersey, which have not supported a Republican presidential candidate for decades. The strategy is seen as an aggressive campaign move, aiming to gain ground in areas that might be dissatisfied with current policies or open to change.

By campaigning in these areas, Trump may be trying to appeal to a wider base and secure a more decisive victory.

Bronx voters supporting Trump

As President Trump spoke, he got more comfortable seeing the familiar faces. His people. The city he conquered. — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) May 24, 2024

Furthermore, videos circulating on X show that the people living in the Bronx are saying they support Trump. They claim that AOC has not done much for their community and that the former President is a better fit for them, especially with the fact that he is a New Yorker himself. X users state that he conquered New York for the last few decades.

