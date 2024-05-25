The U.S. Capitol Police recovered two vials of blood sent to the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, located just a few blocks from the Capitol building.

The discovery of the vials triggered a brief but intense security response on Capitol Hill. Law enforcement swiftly cordoned off the area, shutting down roads around the RNC office to ensure public safety.

“This morning, we responded to the 300 block of First Street, SE, for the report of a suspicious package,” Capitol Police announced. Their Hazardous Incident Response Division promptly cleared the package, which contained two vials of blood.

Authorities are now investigating the source and intent behind this alarming delivery.

Blood vials

The incident has raised concerns among GOP lawmakers. One House Republican described the situation as “vile,” reflecting the unease felt within the party. However, RNC Chair Michael Whatley emphasized resilience in the face of intimidation, stating,

“We remain unintimidated and undeterred in our efforts to elect President Trump to the White House.”

The unsettling event comes amid a heightened climate of threats against members of Congress and growing safety concerns on Capitol Hill.

The January 6 riot and subsequent incidents, including a disruptive pro-Palestinian protest outside the Democratic National Committee last year, have left lawmakers on edge.

Adding to the ongoing sense of insecurity, police have yet to solve the case of the pipe bombs found outside both the RNC and DNC on January 6. This latest scare with the blood vials only deepens the urgency for enhanced security measures and thorough investigations into these threats.

“The Capitol Police are investigating this matter, so I will leave it to them to determine what is happening,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “It is concerning. We have seen the report. And we will continue to do what we always have: condemn any political violence, threats, or intimidation, which have no place in any community or our political discourse.”

