The heavy accusations thrown towards the Democrats of wanting to “import” voters has been around since the migrant crisis happened. However, 143 Democrats have recently voted in favor of having illegals to vote in the United States. Most countries in the world would have a strict policy against this, and apparently Elon Musk as well.

Fox News states, The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to repeal a D.C. law permitting noncitizens to vote in local elections, with a bipartisan vote of 262 to 143. The law, enacted by D.C.’s council in 2022, faced a lawsuit but remained intact.

Republicans, like Rep. Garret Graves, argue that the law could compromise national security by allowing foreign nationals, including potential adversaries, to influence local governance. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. August Pfluger, highlights the potential impact on closely contested elections.

This move is part of a broader GOP-led initiative to secure voting processes ahead of the November 2024 elections, coinciding with efforts to increase penalties for illegal voting in federal elections.

Elon Musk accusing the Democrats of importing voters

The shows clear as day that the reason the Democrats have an open border policy is to import voters — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2024

Furthermore, conservative X page, End Wokeness reported the whole ordeal and many are in shock. Elon Musk came to the scene stating that this is “proof” that the Dems are in favor of the open border policy to gain more votes. It is a strong accusation but this is how most conservatives view the entire situation.

It’s not Biden, he’s not around himself. It’s his handlers that surround him. The searchlights should be on them not the scapegoat Biden. — Traderboy (@CoderTrader008) May 23, 2024

Additionally, there are debates among X users on whether Biden is responsible for this or not. An X user claims that it is his fault. But others add that it could probably be his “handlers” that are in favor of this rather than him. Unfortunately, the President will be blamed for it regardless.

