Rishi Sunak becoming less popular after suggesting National Service for the UK 

May 28, 2024
Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s national service proposal, compelling 30,000 18-year-olds into military or cybersecurity roles, faces internal opposition. Defence Minister Andrew Murrison warns it could harm professional forces’ morale and resources. 

Critics argue the £2.5bn plan, partly funded by reallocating regional development funds, could widen regional disparities. Labour condemns the funding strategy, while some military figures question its effectiveness. The scheme aims to bolster national resilience but stirs debate over its impact and necessity.

How unpopular is Rishi Sunak’s national service proposal? 

Rishi Sunak’s national service proposal has received a mixed response. While some military figures and political leaders have expressed skepticism or outright opposition, suggesting it could harm morale and resource allocation within the armed forces, others see it as a potential means to build national resilience

The plan has also faced criticism for its funding strategy, which involves reallocating funds from regional development projects. It appears that the proposal’s popularity may vary, with some support likely from traditional conservative voters, but with concerns raised about its implementation and impact on young people and regional communities.

Additionally, X users seem to vehemently disagree with the whole idea. An X user states that if he would want to win the next elections, he shouldn’t propose such an idea. Prior to this, many in the UK appear to not be entirely supportive of his administration to begin with. 

 

Furthermore, others claimed that the election has been given to the Labour party for the win. Apparently, X users from the UK add that they would most likely vote for the opposition party in the following elections. 

