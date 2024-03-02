Rare 2-storey bungalow with whopping $54.5M guide price hits market

SINGAPORE: Knight Frank Singapore, the sole agent for a two-storey conservation bungalow along Mountbatten Road in District 15, has officially launched the property for sale by tender.

This unique asset is one of just 15 conservation bungalows nestled in the area and contributes to the limited pool of approximately 85 privately owned conservation bungalows in Singapore.

The guide price for this freehold heritage property has been set at a staggering $54.5 million, reflecting the rarity and historical significance of the residence. The tender process is set to conclude in one month, on 2 April.

Spanning an expansive 2,977.7 square meters (32,052 square feet), the bungalow sits on a coveted corner plot, adding to its allure. Having earned conservation status from the Urban Renewal Authority of Singapore in 1993, this distinguished property boasts a rich history and meticulous preservation.

The residence features seven bedrooms, a family room, a living hall, a formal dining space, staff quarters, and a garage, offering a blend of traditional charm and modern conveniences. Its meticulously landscaped grounds include an outdoor tea garden, a tranquil koi pond, and a nursery, creating an oasis of serenity within the bustling urban landscape.

Buyers with an eye for expansion possibilities will be pleased to note that the property allows for new extensions, subject to the requisite approvals.

As the tender deadline approaches, real estate enthusiasts, investors, and preservation advocates alike are eagerly observing as the potential sale not only marks a transaction in the high-end real estate market but also signifies the preservation of Singapore’s architectural heritage.