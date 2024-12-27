SINGAPORE: In a significant advancement in quantum technology, researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore and the National University of Singapore (NUS) have successfully spun off their innovations into a new deep tech startup named AQSolotl.

The company is set to revolutionize the way users interact with quantum computers through its flagship product, CHRONOS-Q.

CHRONOS-Q functions as a quantum controller, providing a crucial link between traditional computing systems and emerging quantum computers.

This innovative technology allows users to control quantum machines seamlessly from their laptops and desktop computers, making the complex world of quantum computing more accessible.

The development of CHRONOS-Q is the result of extensive research conducted by scientists associated with Singapore’s Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT).

Over the past three years, the team has refined its proprietary quantum controller technology, which is now being piloted at CQT as part of the hardware infrastructure for both the National Quantum Computing Hub and NTU’s Nanyang Quantum Hub.

Quantum computers represent a paradigm shift in computational capabilities, operating on the principles of quantum mechanics rather than the binary systems of traditional computers. This fundamental difference enables quantum machines to tackle problems that were previously deemed unsolvable by conventional computers.

Fields such as cryptography, advanced simulations, and artificial intelligence stand to benefit immensely, with quantum computers projected to be thousands of times more powerful than the fastest silicon processors for certain complex tasks.

The launch of AQSolotl and its innovative product marks an exciting chapter in Singapore’s burgeoning quantum technology landscape, positioning the country as a leader in this cutting-edge field.

As the startup begins its operations, it aims to bridge the gap between traditional computing methods and the future of quantum technology, paving the way for new applications and advancements.