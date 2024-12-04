SINGAPORE: Singapore’s workforce continues to shift toward higher-skilled roles, with Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians (PMETs) now making up 63.7% of employed Singaporeans in 2024, an increase from 62.6% in 2023, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

This rise reflects the country’s ongoing emphasis on upskilling and improving workforce qualifications.

MOM highlighted that the proportion of tertiary-educated employed residents has climbed significantly over the past decade, increasing from 51.5% in 2014 to 63.8% in 2024.

The ministry attributed the expansion of PMET roles to sustained growth in industries that demand specialized skills.

Sectors such as financial and insurance services, health and social services, information and communications, and professional services have been key drivers of this trend, offering more opportunities for higher-skilled employment.

Over the past ten years, this shift demonstrates the move towards a knowledge-based economy, with education and sectoral development aligning to meet the evolving needs of the job market.