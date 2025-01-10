Property

PropNex reports hefty 44% drop in luxury landed property sales volume

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 10, 2025
tanglin hill gcb for S$43m

SINGAPORE: The market for high-value landed properties in Singapore experienced a significant slowdown in the second half of 2024.

According to a report by PropNex, the number of transactions involving properties priced above $10 million dropped by 44%, with only 37 deals totaling $514 million, compared to 64 transactions worth $919 million in the first half of the year.

PropNex attributed the sharp decline to a range of factors, including a mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers.

The report highlighted that the majority of transactions in the second half of the year involved properties in the $10 million to $15 million price range, which accounted for 73% of total deals. This marks a slight increase from the 72% recorded in the first half of 2024.

Interestingly, the upper echelon of the market saw no activity during this period.

PropNex reported that there were no landed property transactions priced above $30 million in the latter half of the year, further underscoring the subdued sentiment in the ultra-luxury segment.

This decline perhaps reflects the challenges faced by both buyers and sellers in navigating a high-value property market that remains sensitive to economic uncertainties and shifting market dynamics.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Property

ABSD must be halved for foreigners buying high-end homes in Core Central Region: PropNex

January 9, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Units at new freehold condo in Orchard on sale for as much as $56M

January 9, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Rare GCB enters market with $60 million price tag

January 8, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Property

PropNex reports hefty 44% drop in luxury landed property sales volume

January 10, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SPF warns against in-flight theft amid rise in such cases in APAC region

January 10, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SPCA reports highest animal cruelty cases in 12 years: over 2,000 animals affected

January 10, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Focus on health, finances and family among Singaporeans’ top priorities for 2025

January 10, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.