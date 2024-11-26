SINGAPORE: PropertyGuru, Singapore’s top property marketplace, launched its first reality series, Home Run: Singapore. The four-episode show gave an inside look at the emotional and personal sides of buying a home in one of the world’s most competitive property markets.

The series followed three property agents—Claire Tan, Shawn Wong, and Nadiyah Kamsani—as they took on a variety of challenges in the fast-paced real estate world.

Hosted by Charlyn Ding, the agents faced tasks such as selling luxury waterfront homes and promoting heritage properties. Throughout the series, they competed to become Singapore’s top agent, earning feedback from homebuyers and striving to win PropertyGuru credits. But beyond the competition, the series showed the stories of people and neighbourhoods that made a house a home.

Disha Goenka Das, Chief Marketing Officer at PropertyGuru, explained that Home Run: Singapore is more than a competition, “it’s a window into the personal and professional journeys of the agents and the lives they touch.”

“The series highlights the passion, resilience, and heart that our agents bring to every challenge as they help people find their dream homes. It’s not just about properties; it’s about the shared aspirations, connections, and milestones that make a house a home. Through this series, we hope to inspire viewers to see the human side of real estate and the emotional depth of what it means to live, work and thrive in Singapore,” she added.

The show’s four episodes covered different challenges. The first had the agents guiding a young expat family to find their ideal condominium. In the second, they searched for the perfect HDB flat for clients with high expectations. The third episode focused on showcasing character-rich heritage properties to an artist. In the final episode, the agents competed to sell an S$18 million waterfront home.

The winner received S$15,000 in PropertyGuru credits and the title of Singapore’s first Home Run top agent. The series premiered on Monday, Nov 25, 2024 at 9 pm SGT on YouTube. To watch, visit PropertyGuru’s YouTube channel. /TISG