;
Property

Private residential prices set to surge 4-7% in 2025 as demand outpaces supply, but will developers deliver?

ByGemma Iso

November 28, 2024

SINGAPORE: The prices of private residential units in Singapore are expected to experience moderate growth in 2025, with a projected increase ranging from 4% to 7%.

According to the Singapore Business Review, this forecast, revealed by property consultancy Huttons, comes on the back of strong economic growth, which is expected to drive demand for housing across various segments.

The firm also expressed cautious optimism for the performance of the new sales market in 2025, as pent-up demand from 2024 may carry over into the upcoming year.

Growth in sales and new developments in 2025

Developers are predicted to sell between 7,000 and 8,000 private residential units in 2025, while the resale market is expected to see sales of approximately 10,000 to 12,000 units.

This projected sales activity is supported by a robust pipeline of new developments set to launch in the year ahead. Huttons anticipates 22 new projects will be introduced in 2025, adding 11,787 new units to the market.

See also  3 in 10 businesses gain higher sales in their overseas markets in 2024

Notable developments include Aurelle of Tampines (760 units) and an executive condominium (EC) at Plantation Close (560 units).

A closer look at the locations reveals that the Core Central Region (CCR) is expected to see up to 2,533 new units launched in 2025, with projects such as Aurea, Holland Drive, Marina View Residences, Orchard Boulevard, River Valley Green, and Robertson Walk leading the way.

The Rest of Central Region (RCR) will add around 2,994 units, roughly the same number as the previous year, with developments like Arina East Residences, Bloomsbury Residences, Margaret Drive, and The Orie among the key projects.

The Outside Central Region (OCR) will deliver the largest share of new supply, with 3,595 units expected, representing a 10% increase compared to 2024, and developments such as Bagnall Haus, Lentor Central Residences, and Parktown Residence contributing to the growth.

Government’s potential move to boost supply

In response to strong demand, Huttons suggested that the Singapore government may look to increase its supply of residential units for the first half of 2025.

See also  70% drop in Q2 condo launches caused by smaller project launches and cautious buyer sentiment

This could involve raising the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme by 10%, adding up to 5,500 units to meet the needs of the market.

As the demand for housing continues to surge, these efforts by both the private sector and government will play a pivotal role in shaping the property landscape for 2025.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Property

Thomson View finally sold for $810M in successful en bloc sale after 5 failed attempts

November 28, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Singapore HDB rental market growth slows in H1 2024 but soars in H2 amid surge in condo moves and strategic upgrading

November 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

URA opens tender for residential sites at Media Circle and Bayshore Road to yield over 326,000 units

November 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Property

Private residential prices set to surge 4-7% in 2025 as demand outpaces supply, but will developers deliver?

November 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Trust in Singapore companies dips sharply as consumers demand stricter data protection and effortless experiences

November 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

When is the best time to tell your boss you’re quitting?

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

“I don’t know what to do anymore,” 27 yo S’porean man feels discouraged after a year of constant job rejections

November 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.