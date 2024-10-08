SINGAPORE: United House, a prime freehold commercial redevelopment site in Orchard Road, has been put up for sale with an asking price of $166 million. Edmund Tie, the exclusive marketing agent for the property, has revealed that the tender will close on Nov 14 at 3 pm.

The site, which spans approximately 1,192.7 square meters, holds significant potential for redevelopment. Under the Master Plan 2019, it is zoned for commercial use with a plot ratio of 4.9.

The reserve price translates to a land rate of S$3,025 per square foot per plot ratio, making it a competitive offering in Singapore’s prime property market.

Located on Kramat Lane, United House boasts a 51-meter frontage and a depth of 23 meters, making it a highly accessible and visible plot for commercial ventures.

The site can be developed into a 10-storey commercial building with a gross floor area of up to 62,900 square feet. The property’s redevelopment potential includes options for exclusive naming rights, adding value and prestige to future tenants or owners.

With its strategic location and redevelopment opportunities, United House presents a rare opportunity for investors looking to establish a strong presence in one of Singapore’s most sought-after commercial districts.