;
Lifestyle

Pride Flag crosswalk skidded with tire marks sparking rage among liberals 

ByAsir F

May 29, 2024
pride-flag-crosswalk-skidded-with-tire-marks-sparking-rage-among-liberals 

LGBTQ liberals pride crosswalk

Surveillance footage shows a driver vandalizing a St. Pete Pride mural, causing significant damage. The St. Petersburg Police are investigating two incidents where vehicles marred the mural with tire marks. 

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, President of St. Pete Pride, expressed disappointment but not surprise, viewing the mural as a symbol of welcome and inclusivity. Mayor Ken Welch condemned the act, affirming the city’s stance against hate. The police seek information on the involved vehicles, urging the public to report any leads.

However, conservatives say that the same level of respect towards the American flag is no longer there. Following that, someone were to burn the American flag, they would probably not receive much repercussions. Most conservatives agree that the American flag is a symbol of freedom and it should be respected. 

Pride Flag crosswalk skidded with tire marks 

 

Furthermore, X users state that this is bound to happen as cars are quite literally driving on the road everyday. Tire and skid marks are a common feature on regular crosswalks as well. However, there are concerns from the liberals that this could possibly be a hate crime towards the LGBTQ community. 

Additionally, there were several homophobic comments on X in relation to the issue. An X user states that the man who skidded the crosswalk should be given a medal. Others state that there is no such man-hunt for the people who burned the American flag publicly and they were protected under the freedom of speech law. 

 

Others feel it unnecessary for a statewide man-hunt for a driver creating donut marks on a crosswalk. The funds used to find the individual could be used for the betterment of the state. Conservatives claim that this hurt the feelings of some liberal individuals and thus the authorities will follow through with their requests. 

Read More News

Elon Musk claims US Government aims to give illegal immigrants citizenship 

The post Pride Flag crosswalk skidded with tire marks sparking rage among liberals  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean tells recruiters, “If you want to hire us, don’t judge us by our previous pay. Judge us by how much our work is valued”

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker calls out her employer for deducting $5 from staff who are 10 minutes late to work and $10 for 10–20 minutes late

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporeans school netizen who says “Singapore is rather dull” compared to the US, Australia, Norway and other countries

December 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

Singapore’s resident employment rose 4,000 in Q3, retrenchments drop to 3,050

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Temasek introduces S$10B private credit platform

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

H1 2025 GLS programme to yield 8,505 private housing units, 4.5% increase from H2 2024

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

A blow for Lions as Song Ui-Yong, and Thailand-based players unavailable for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

December 9, 2024 Khalis Rifhan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.