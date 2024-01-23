;
Property

Price-conscious buyers may be cause of slow start to private home sales

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: Leading real estate agency PropNex predicts a gradual start for private new home sales in 2024, attributing the slow pace to cautious and selective buyers who are keenly price-conscious, given the recent launches of The Arcady at Boon Keng and Hillhaven surpassing the 50-unit mark on their launch days.

The Arcady at Boon Keng and Hillhaven initiated the private home launches for the year, reporting sales of 51 and 56 units, respectively. PropNex has described the sales figures of these two developments as “encouraging,” and Huttons, another real estate agency, concurred, pointing out that the market had a positive start, with both developments exceeding 50 units sold on their launch day.

Amidst the optimism, PropNex acknowledges the likelihood of a slow start in 2024, considering the seasonal lull in December and a relatively subdued year for developers’ sales in 2023. The agency anticipates that the market may take some time to regain momentum and recover from the holiday season’s impact.

See also  S'pore residential properties to see persistent price growth, tapering supply and rising interest in 2022: PropertyGuru

“While buying sentiment remains intact, prospective buyers appear to be carefully assessing the market and evaluating their options,” PropNex said. The agency predicts a gradual improvement in take-up as buyers gradually return to the market after the festive period.

The slower start is attributed to the need for buyers to gain more clarity about market conditions. PropNex suggests that the initial cautious approach could be a consequence of the weaker sales experienced by developers in the preceding year. The agency believes that as buyers become more confident and the market conditions stabilize, there will be a subsequent pick-up in momentum.

Industry experts are closely monitoring these developments, and the general consensus is that the market is poised for growth as the year progresses. The slow start may be a temporary phase, and stakeholders remain optimistic that the private new home sales sector will regain its vigour in the coming months as the buyers’ confidence returns and market dynamics become clearer.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Property

Potential UK tax reform could drive ultra-wealthy to Singapore’s luxury real estate market

November 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Singapore’s luxury homes set to boost demand amid UK tax change

November 6, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Crypto Fallout: Zhu Su’s wife sells her S$51M Singapore mansion amid financial turmoil

November 4, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Business

SIA reports 48.5% YoY drop in earnings to S$742 million due to weaker operating performance

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Southeast Asia braces for potential trade disruptions as Trump vows to impose tariffs

November 9, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

Park Bom’s new ‘face’ lift for 2NE1 fans

November 9, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

SBS Transit teams up with IBM to improve efficiency and reduce downtime in rail operations using AI

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.