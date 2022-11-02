President’s Star Charity 2022 successfully raised donations of more than S$13 Million!

- Advertisement -

The President’s Star Charity – Mediacorp’s flagship fundraiser under the President’s Challenge – successfully raised donations amounting to $13,085,960 for this year.

With this year’s event theme “Small Actions. Big Changes”, the event hopes to deliver the message that every action, regardless of big or small, can spark change in the lives of people who are in need.

Hosted by Steven Chia and Kym Ng, the event was filled with dazzling performances from local and international talents, as well as inspirational collaborations between people with disabilities and Mediacorp artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Permission to Dance, one of the most popular songs from the world-renowned South Korean group BTS, was the first performance of the event. Singaporean artists such as Azura Goh, Denise Camillia Tan, Elvin Ng, Tay Ying, Richie Koh, Ke Le, and Tyler Ten were some of the people who sang and danced to the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

A very entertaining Bungee Dance performance was prepared by various Mediacorp artists. Some of the performers who really worked their bodies and hearts out for this one-of-a-kind performance were also Ke Le, Tay Ying, Denise Camillia Tan, Azura Goh alongside Fadli Kamsani and Gunalan Morgan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Jarrell and Mei Gui sang their hearts out for the final performance of the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Other celebrities were also present at the President’s Star Charity event. Award-winning Singaporean actors and actresses like Pierre Png and Zoey Tay made their appearances to show their utmost support for the charity’s mission and goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Zoe Tay had prepared a special performance as well with Richie Koh and Elvin Ng.

“Thanks for all your kind support n donations! It was really heart-warming to see the generous donations pour in that night 🙏🏻” she said in one of her Instagram posts about the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10)

Richie Koh and Elvin Ng also mentioned how much they value the event.

“The kids work hard for this and we work hard for this too! Show your support tonight!” Richie Koh stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Koh 许瑞奇 (@richiekrq)

“Happiest times were spent when we come together as one, united and strong, and when we see the happy and innocent smiles of the young boys and girls and our beneficiaries. 😄😘” Elvin Ng exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELVIN NG 黄俊雄 (@elvinngchoonsiong)

Indeed, the President’s Star Charity organizers believed that people can change lives with one small action.

Donations are still accepted at go.mediacorp.sg/PSC2022_Donation

The President’s Star Charity 2022 was broadcast live last Oct 30, 2022, on Mediacorp Channel 5, meWATCH, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg