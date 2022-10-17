Cast of Healing Heroes special appearance @ Mediacorp’s #LetsTalkAboutHealthFair!

- Advertisement -

Mediacorp – Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network conducted a 2-day wellness fair called #LetsTalkAboutHealthFair! that facilitated activities such as fitness sessions, health seminars and other fun stuff to help people focus more on their well-being.

Making a special appearance, the cast of Healing Heroes – Zhang Ze Tong, Sheryl Ang, Gini Chang and Herman Keh made it to the fair.

To add to the fun, attendees of the event were also given the chance to enjoy exclusive product deals and meet their favourite Singaporean celebrities. Lucky draw prizes worth over $10,000 awaited them as well.

Hosted by Sonia Chew & Mike Kasem, Let’s Talk about Health includes 10 episodes that tackle a wide range of topics that will definitely have an impact on everyday life.

Health concerns are discussed in this series with overflowing information that will help people live good and conditioned life. Viewers may watch the show on Mediacorp’s Channel 5.

Healing Heroes is Mediacorp’s first medical long-form drama series. The show highlights the journey of four young aspiring junior doctors as they face life-changing challenges towards their way of becoming professional doctors.

Seow Sin Nee, a Mediacorp artist, hosted the event and was the one who interacted with the cast of Healing Heroes.

#LetsTalkAboutHealthFair occurred last Oct 15-16, 2022 at Heartbeat @ Bedok. The fair lasted from 9am-8pm.

