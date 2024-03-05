Premiere date for Joo Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo’s new drama “Blood Free” by “Forest Of Secrets” author confirmed

Joo Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo’s upcoming Disney+ series, “Blood Free” (formerly known as “Dominant Species”), is preparing for its debut!

This suspenseful thriller revolves around Yoon Ja Yoo (Han Hyo Joo), the CEO of the genetic engineering enterprise BF, who is leading the way in artificially cultured meat in 2025.

Woo Chae Woon (Joo Ji Hoon), a retired officer-turned-guard intentionally approaching her, becomes entangled in a mysterious death and incident.

Penned by screenwriter Lee Soo Yeon, known for “Forest of Secrets” and “Grid,” and directed by Park Cheol Han of “Grid,” the collaboration raises anticipation for this suspenseful thriller.

Artificially cultured meat

The newly unveiled teaser poster introduces the unique concept of artificially cultured meat. The caption:

“Will you join us in this age of artificially cultured meat?” above the lab-grown meat photo with the Blood Free logo at the centre provides a glimpse into the upcoming storyline.

Aside from Joo Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo, “Blood Free” boasts an impressive cast. Lee Hee Joon portrays Prime Minister Sun Woo Jae, who is aspiring to take over BF Group.

Lee Moo Saeng plays On San, the research centre head and BF Group’s founding member, a friend of Yoon Ja Yoo for two decades.

Kim Sang Ho transforms into Kim Shin Goo, a biotechnologist pivotal in developing artificially cultured meat technology.

Additionally, Jeon Suk Ho takes on the role of BF Group’s IT expert Seo Hee, while Park Ji Yeon portrays BF Group’s planning director Jung Hae Deun.

The “Blood Free” premiere is April 10 on Disney+

Stay tuned for more updates!

Actor and model

Joo Ji Hoon, a South Korean actor and model, has been active in the industry since 2003, gaining recognition for his breakthrough role in the 2006 romantic comedy “Princess Hours” as Prince Shin.