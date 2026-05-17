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A man having a phone call (Photo: Magnific (formerly Freepik; for illustration purposes only))
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Police arrest man linked to more than 1,000 silent calls made in seven days

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man was arrested after allegedly making more than 1,000 silent calls to neighbourhood police hotlines within a week, reportedly using foreign phone numbers in an attempt to avoid detection.

According to 8world News, the calls were made between April 21 and 28, with police receiving a total of 1,035 silent calls linked to the man.

Woodlands Police Division later identified and arrested the suspect. He is expected to be charged with intentionally obstructing a public servant from carrying out official duties.

If convicted, he could face up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

The man will also reportedly face a separate charge for using a SIM card registered under another person’s details to commit offences. That offence carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Police said they take such misuse of emergency and public service lines seriously and warned that action will be taken against those who abuse them.

Other related news

In another recent fraud-related case, a former company director was sentenced to three and a half years’ jail after cheating his own company out of more than S$100,000 worth of accommodation, services, and goods.

The 37-year-old man faced 23 charges, including cheating, obtaining fraudulent services, and forgery.

Read more about the news story here.

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