plan-to-travel-abroad?-here’s-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-vaccinated-travel-lane-scheme

What’s not to love about exploring unique places and immersing yourself in new cultures? Travelling allows us to step out of our comfort zone and broaden our horizons. Sadly, the Covid-19 pandemic has put a pause on many of our travel plans due to the restrictions imposed by countries globally.

With the gradual easing of travel restrictions globally, travellers can finally fly again.

Presently, Singapore has Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) agreements with 32 countries. It means that fully-vaccinated travellers can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Singapore, and fully-vaccinated Singaporeans can enjoy quarantine-free travel to most of these approved countries as well.

Greece and Vietnam will be added to Singapore’s VTL scheme from 16 March 2022. The addition of these countries to the VTL scheme is part of Singapore’s strategy to safely reopen its border for international travellers and reclaim its position as a global business hub.

If you are thinking of taking a well-deserved vacation out of Singapore soon, here’s all you need to know before booking your next getaway.

List of VTL Countries for Your Next Getaway

Currently, Singapore has VTL agreements with 32 countries. They are:

Australia

Brunei Darussalam

Cambodia

Canada

Denmark

Fiji

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Israel

Italy

Malaysia Maldives

The Netherlands

The Philippines

Qatar

The Republic of Korea

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

The United Arab Emirates

The United Kingdom

The United States

Vietnam

5 Things to Do Before You Jet off From Singapore

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way people travel. Unlike in the past, travelling is not as simple as before. Post-pandemic travel can be stressful due to extra things for consideration before flying. To help alleviate the stress of post-pandemic travel, we have curated a checklist of five things to do before you leave town.

1. Get a Pre-Departure Test Done

Before travelling abroad, you need to do a pre-departure test for most countries under the VTL scheme.

There are two different types of pre-departure tests — Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test and Antigen Rapid Test (ART). The type of test required for you to take differs from country to country.

Do note that you have to bear the cost of these tests should you want to travel abroad. In Singapore, you can easily book a pre-departure test at any clinic offering pre-departure ART or PCR tests. A supervised ART will cost anywhere between $25 to $50. A PCR test will cost between $90 to $220.

Your test result certificate in English should state the following:

Traveller’s name

Traveller’s date of birth or passport number

Proof of negative Covid-19 test result

Date and time of when the Covid-19 was taken

Name of the testing centre that conducted the Covid-19 test

Brand of ART kit that was used for the test

Do take note of the requirements by different countries:

Country Entry Requirements (PCR/ART tests) Australia Supervised pre-departure ART within 24 hours before departure time Brunei Only for short-term essential travel (official and business purposes) Cambodia Pre-departure PCR within 72 hours of departure time & On-arrival ART Canada Pre-departure ART within 24 hours before departure time Denmark No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers Fiji Pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours of departure time or supervised pre-departure ART within 24 hours before departure time Finland No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers France No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers Germany No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers Greece VTL to begin from 16 March 2022 Hong Kong Singaporeans cannot enter for leisure purposes India No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers Indonesia Pre-departure PCR test or supervised ART within 48 hours of departure time (For Sea Travellers) Italy No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers Israel For essential travel only Malaysia (Air VTL)Pre-departure PCR within 48 hours of departure time & on-arrival ART test within 24 hours after arrival in Malaysia (From 1 April 2022) Malaysia (Land VTL)Pre-departure PCR within 48 hours of departure time & on-arrival ART test within 24 hours after arrival in Malaysia (From 1 April 2022) MaldivesPre-departure PCR within 96 hours of departure time NetherlandsPre-departure PCR test within 48 hours of departure time or supervised pre-departure ART within 24 hours before departure time PhilippinesPre-departure PCR test within 48 hours of departure time QatarPre-departure PCR within 48 hours of departure time South KoreaPre-departure PCR test within 48 hours of departure time & on-arrival PCR test Spain No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers Sri Lanka Pre-departure PCR test within 72 hours of departure time or supervised pre-departure ART within 48 hours before departure time Switzerland No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers Sweden The Swedish Government has temporarily stopped non-essential travel to Sweden from countries outside the EU, which includes Singapore. (As of 16 March 2022) Saudi Arabia No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers Thailand Pre-departure PCR test within 72 hours of departure time & on-arrival RT-PCR test Turkey No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers United Kingdom No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers The United States of America Pre-departure ART test within 24 hours of departure time The United Arab Emirates No testing required for fully-vaccinated travellers Vietnam VTL to begin from 16 March 2022

2. Ensure Your Covid-19 Vaccination Documents Are in Order

You must ensure that you are fully vaccinated at least two weeks before travel. The vaccines granted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) are:

Novavax COVOVAX (Novavax formulation) Moderna Pfizer/BioNTech/Comirnaty Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Oxford/AstraZeneca Covishield (Oxford/ AstraZeneca formulation) Bharat Biotech: Covaxin Sinopharm Sinovac

However, do note that not all countries will accept approved vaccines. Some countries do not recognise Sinopharm and Sinovac as approved vaccines. You should check the latest requirements on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) website for the country you’re travelling to.

You need to set up your digital vaccination certificate in English as well. Additionally, you need to ensure that your vaccination certificate is valid for travel. For outbound travellers, you can get your (PDT) or Vaccination HealthCerts digitally authenticated with Notarise.

One thing to note is that travellers under the age of 12 need not be vaccinated. However, they need to be accompanied by a fully-vaccinated VTL traveller.

3. Check Visa Requirements for Entry

Did you know that a country can turn you away if you do not have a proper entry visa? Countries can bar you from entry if an entry visa is required, but you do not have one. Not applying for a visa will ruin your trip as you will need to leave the country immediately. Worst of all, you might incur additional costs that can add up to thousands of dollars. For example, the booking of a last-minute flight is expensive. If you need to leave the country, you will have to spend money on the next available flight out, regardless of cost.

Singapore has one of the most powerful passports in the world, allowing us to travel the world easily. However, some countries still require a visa for leisure travel.

One example is Australia. If you intend totravel to Australia, you will need a valid entry visa to travel. For Singaporeans, you can use the Australian Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) app to apply for an ETA from your mobile device.

4. Activate Credit Cards for Overseas Usage

Want to save money on travel? With credit cards, you can earn rebates on your overseas spend, getting a portion of your money back. Typically, banks give you between 1% to 8% on your foreign transactions.

Apart from cashback, using a credit card also adds convenience to your travels. You do not need to exchange currencies at a money changer and carry cash around. Lastly, you also have protection against fraud.

Before you go on your trip, you must remember to activate your credit card for overseas use. If you do not do so, you cannot use your credit card overseas. You can either activate your credit card online or via SMS. Do not know which credit card to use for your next trip? Here are three cards that offer some of the best perks and rewards on overseas spend.

Best Credit Cards for Overseas Use

5. Take Out Comprehensive Travel Insurance in Singapore

Before you fly, some countries like South Korea require you to purchase travel insurance in Singapore for your trip. The travel insurance policies need to cover Covid-19 related medical/treatment expenses. Even if it is not mandatory, you should still purchase travel insurance for yourself. Travel insurance protects you against accidents or unexpected medical expenses you might incur during your trip. It also covers travel delays that might happen. You definitely do not want to be left stranded overseas.

You might think that travel insurance is only necessary for air travel. However, did you know that travel insurance is equally crucial for land and sea travel? If you plan to go on a cruise to nowhere from Singapore, you can purchase cruise insurance. Travel insurance gives travellers added peace of mind for their trip.

Don’t know what travel insurance to get in Singapore? We have compared some of the best travel insurance in Singapore for you.

Comparison of Singapore’s Best Travel Insurance With Covid-19 Coverage

Income Travel Insurance (Standard Plan)

Promotions

Coverage and Benefits Premium and value Classic Deluxe Preferred Personal Accident S$150,000 S$200,000 S$500,000 Medical expenses overseas S$250,000 S$500,000 S$1,000,000 Emergency Medical evacuation S$500,000 Unlmtd Unlmtd Trip Cancellation S$5,000 S$10,000 S$15,000 Trip Disruption S$3,000 S$5,000 S$8,000 Baggage Loss Damage S$3,000 S$5,000 S$8,000 Baggage Delay S$1,000 S$1,200 S$2,000

Covid-19 Extension Features (For all premiums) Extension Cancelling your trip due to COVID-19 S$2,000 Postponing your trip due to COVID-19 S$2,000 Shortening your trip due to COVID-19 S$2,000 Trip disruption due to COVID-19 S$2,000 Medical expenses overseas due to COVID-19 S$150,000 Emergency medical evacuation and sending you home due to COVID-19 S$150,000 Overseas quarantine allowance due to COVID-19 S$1,400

Analyst’s Review With Covid-19, it is even more crucial to protect yourself in such unprecedented times. Income travel insurance offers protection against unexpected Covid-19 emergencies. Some examples include cancelling your trip, overseas quarantine allowance, and medical expenses due to Covid-19. All per trip and yearly plans will automatically include the following COVID-19 benefits. Travellers can enjoy COVID-19 benefits for the first 90 days of each trip for Standard per-trip policies.

Tiq Travel Insurance

Promotions

Coverage and Benefits Premium and value Entry Savvy Luxury Personal Accident and Death S$200,000 S$250,000 S$300,000 Medical Expenses Incurred Overseas S$200,000 S$500,000 S$1,000,000 Emergency Medical & Repatriation Combined limit up to $1,000,000 Combined limit up to $1,500,000 Combined limit up to $1,800,000 Trip Cancellation and Loss of Deposit S$5,000 S$5,000 S$10,000 Trip Delays S$300 ($50 per 3hrs) S$300 ($50 per 3hrs) S$500 ($50 per 3hrs) Baggage Delay S$200 ($100 per 6hrs) S$200 ($100 per 6hrs) S$200 ($100 per 6hrs)

Covid-19 Extension Premium and value Entry Savvy Luxury Trip Cancellation and Loss of Deposit due to Covid-19 S$3,000 S$4,000 S$5,000 Travel Postponement due to Covid-19 S$500 S$1,000 S$1,500 Trip Curtailment and Disruption due to Covid-19 S$3,000 S$4,000 S$5,000 Medical Expenses Incurred Overseas due to Covid-19 S$100,000 S$200,000 S$300,000 Overseas Covid-19 Diagnosis Quarantine Allowance S$500 S$1,000 S$1,500 Emergency Medical Evacuation and Repatriation of Mortal Remains due to Covid-19 S$200,000 S$300,000 S$500,000 Hospitalisation Benefit in Singapore due to Covid-19 S$100 S$200 S$300

Analyst’s Review Etiqa Tiq Pre-Ex plans provide comprehensive coverage against medical expenses if you fall sick during your trip due to pre-existing medical conditions. Pre-existing medical conditions include diabetes, eczema, asthma, heart conditions, stroke, asthma, sleep apnea, cancer and epilepsy. However, do note that your illness must be stable and under control. If you are looking for an affordable yet comprehensive plan to protect against medical treatment due to pre-existing conditions, you can consider Etiqa Tiq’s Pre-Ex policies.

HL Assurance

Promotions

Coverage and Benefits Premium and value Basic Enhanced Superior Personal Accident and Death S$200,000 S$250,000 S$300,000 Medical S$150,000 S$250,000 S$500,000 Emergency Medical & Repatriation Unlmtd Unlmtd Unlmtd Trip Cancellation S$5,000 S$7,000 S$12,000 Trip Delays S$1,000 S$1,000 S$1,000 Baggage Loss Damage S$3,000 S$5,000 S$7,000 Baggage Delay S$1,000 S$1,000 S$1,000

Covid-19 Extension Premium and value Basic Enhanced Superior Trip Cancellation due to Covid-19 NA S$1,000 S$2,000 Trip Postponement due to Covid-19 NA S$750 S$1,500 Trip Curtailment or Rearrangement due to Covid-19 NA S$1,000 S$2,000 Overseas Hospital Cash Benefit due to Covid-19 NA S$1,000 S$2,000 Overseas Quarantine Allowance due to Covid-19 NA S$500 S$1,000 Emergency medical evacuation and sending you home due to Covid-19 NA Unlmtd Unlmtd Repatriation of mortal remains due to Covid-19 NA Unlmtd Unlmtd

Analyst’s Review HL Assurance’s travel insurance plans are great for global travellers worried about flight delays. HL Assurance travel plans offer one of the highest caps for flight delays, including the most basic plan. There is also coverage for lost items, trip curtailment, postponement, cancellation and delays, as well as rental car excess (the excess you owe if you get into a car accident abroad), medical expenses and hospital cash benefit both abroad and back in Singapore. If you are looking for a comprehensive travel plan that provides high coverage for flight delays, HL Assurance’s travel insurance plan might be right for you.

Satisfy Your Wanderlust Today

Do remember to get a pre-departure test, ensure that your vaccination documents are in order, check necessary entry visa requirements, activate your credit card for overseas use and purchase the best travel insurance in Singapore before taking off.

Best of all, under the VTL scheme, you no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival in Singapore. Instead, all VTL travellers returning to Singapore have up to 24 hours to take a supervised ART at a testing centre. How convenient is that? Take a well-deserved vacation and plan for your next big adventure today!

