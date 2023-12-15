Entertainment

Pink, 44 hits back at internet hater who called her ‘old’

ByLydia Koh

December 15, 2023
Pink

Pink, the renowned singer, didn’t hold back against an online critic who mocked her for “getting old” on social media. The Grammy winner gracefully defended herself, emphasizing that age is just a number and that she’s grateful for every day of life, even though she doesn’t feel old. She expressed appreciation for having lived and experienced the years.

Initially responding gracefully, Pink later delivered a witty comeback, celebrating her strength in continuing to rile up strangers just by existing. The troll’s comment surfaced after Pink announced more dates for her Summer Carnival 2024 tour.

Fans show support

Supportive fans praised her, calling aging a blessing and admiring her stunning appearance. Meanwhile, others condemned the critic for their unnecessary and rude remark, stating that aging is a natural part of life.

Several fans defended Pink’s youthful appearance, recalling her recent Trustfall Tour where, in their eyes, she didn’t appear her age at all.

This incident wasn’t the first time Pink faced online negativity. Earlier, in response to another troll’s post featuring Eddie Izzard for her birthday, she expressed her bewilderment at the hate, explaining the lesson in ignorance it conveyed to her daughter. Pink also challenged the troll to be more creative in their insults next time, pointing out that there were plenty of worse photos of her they could have chosen.

Pink stood up against the negativity

Despite encountering online hate, Pink maintained her dignity while standing up against the negativity, reminding the critic of their lack of impact.

Pink joyfully celebrated Hanukkah with her family. The 44-year-old artist offered a glimpse of their festivities on the first night of Hanukkah through Instagram. She shared a photo displaying their illuminated menorah, capturing a moment of their celebration. Additionally, Pink posted a video showcasing her and her 12-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, lighting the candles together.

