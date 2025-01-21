SINGAPORE: Mediacorp GOLD 905 is revamping its lineup, and starting Jan 20, local celebrity Pierre Png will join the morning show LIVE! with Mike and Vernetta.

Pierre is widely recognised for his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Phua Chu Kang. He will co-host alongside Mike Kasem and Vernetta Lopez every Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. as part of the 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. morning slot. The refreshed LIVE! with Mike, Vernetta, and Pierre promises lively discussions, contagious energy, and laughs to brighten your day.

What’s New on GOLD 905

The updated lineup offers a full day of engaging entertainment:

Lunchtime Jukebox with Denise Tan : From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy uplifting tunes to power through your workday.

#1 Hits : From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., unwind with your favourite chart-toppers.

Homestretch with John Klass : Now extended, this show runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., delivering more music and fun.

Night Flite with William Xavier (Mr X) : Relax with engaging content and great music from 8 p.m. to midnight.

With these exciting changes, GOLD 905 continues to deliver top-tier entertainment to its listeners.

Spotlight on Pierre Png

Pierre Png is one of Singapore’s most celebrated actors. He is known for his captivating performances and impressive versatility. His breakout role in the local film Forever Fever led to his winning Singapore’s nationwide Fame Awards in 1998.

Since then, Pierre has become a household name, starring in popular productions like Little Nyonya, In Pursuit of Peace, and Rouge. Internationally, he gained acclaim as Michael Teo in Crazy Rich Asians.

Dedication to His Craft

Pierre’s commitment to his craft earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Best Actor award at the Star Awards in 2014 and recognition at the Asian Television Awards in 2015.

Pierre remains a prominent local and international entertainment figure with his undeniable talent and charismatic presence. His addition to LIVE! with Mike, Vernetta, and Pierre will bring fresh energy to GOLD 905’s mornings.