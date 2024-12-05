SINGAPORE: Starting next month, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will allow retail food and beverage operators to permit customers to bring their pets to outdoor dining areas without needing additional approval. Halal-certified restaurants remain excluded from this change, and patrons are prohibited from bringing their pet dogs on their premises, including outdoor areas.

The SFA issued a statement yesterday announcing the updated guidelines, followed by a clarification regarding halal-certified establishments. The agency confirmed that such venues must continue to adhere to existing restrictions concerning pet dogs, which are in line with halal certification requirements.

Under the current regulations, food and beverage operators must apply for a pet café license to accommodate pets in their establishments. From Dec 1, however, operators wishing to allow pets in outdoor dining spaces will no longer need to obtain separate approval from the SFA, provided they do not serve food for the animals.

The agency’s decision follows an assessment, which concluded that the risk of food safety hazards and zoonotic disease transmission from pets in outdoor areas is minimal. The SFA determined that existing food safety standards required of operators are sufficient to mitigate any potential risks.

Despite the relaxed rules for outdoor dining, establishments that intend to provide meals for pets alongside food for human customers will still need to apply for a pet café license. This is due to concerns about cross-contamination when handling food for both humans and animals. Pet-friendly operators serving both demographics must adhere to stricter food safety regulations to ensure compliance.

The revised guidelines aim to strike a balance between enhancing pet-friendliness in Singapore’s dining scene and upholding stringent food safety and religious compliance measures. For pet owners and businesses alike, this regulatory change marks a step forward in promoting inclusive dining options while addressing public health and cultural considerations.