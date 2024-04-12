SINGAPORE: “Why do Singaporean drivers drive like this?” a netizen asked in a forum on Thursday (April 11), seemingly generalising Singaporean drivers after having a bad experience on a ride.

The netizen shared their experience of not being able to catch a break and rest even after paying S$44 for a ride…all because of the driver’s driving style. Many took to the comments section of the post to discuss why many Singaporean drivers drive a certain way.

“Please, why do the drivers always do the brake and accelerate thing?” the writer asked. “Is it (because) they don’t know how to calculate the distance between their car and the car in front? I already feel sick from having to pay S$44 for my ride and I can’t even sleep or rest while on the way because I want to vomit.”

This is not the first time a netizen has taken to social media to express their frustration over a certain type of driving style in Singapore. Earlier on in the month, a foreigner took to an online forum to ask Singaporean drivers, “Why do you drive like this? I’m in the back, bouncing back and forth.”

Read also: Foreigner asks Singapore car/taxi/bus drivers, “Why do you drive like this? I’m in the back, bouncing back and forth”

The passenger who had paid S$44 for their ride clearly was not happy with the quality of service they got. Many netizens responded to the post, sharing the writer’s exasperation over such driving habits.

Singaporeans react to bad driving habits

“This gets asked weekly, and I’m glad it does,” said one. “Awareness of this should be higher so that these awful drivers stop this. Here’s what I do that works every time. If the driver starts this bullshit I quickly tell him that if he bounces the throttle I will absolutely throw up in his car. Sometimes I have to reinforce this by telling him a second time. But it stops. He’s usually mad but it still stops.”

“Singaporeans like to tailgate and leave little to no safety gap,” another explained. “The way to maintain this ‘no safety gap’ culture is to accelerate to minimise the gap and brake if there’s a slight hint of slowing down.”

“It’s not even braking,” argued a third. “They just hit the accelerator in a staccato sort of rhythm in some sort of demented way. They think it saves them petrol.”

Others exchanged tips for dealing with such drivers. “Tell them you have a sensitive stomach and if they drive poorly you may throw up,” said one. “I often travel with my dog, and I tell them that he’s sensitive that way and for them to be careful with both brakes/gas and turns. Amazing how suddenly they know how to drive more carefully.”