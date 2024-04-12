In the Hood

Passenger who paid S$44 for ride wanted to vomit because of driver’s bad driving

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

April 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: “Why do Singaporean drivers drive like this?” a netizen asked in a forum on Thursday (April 11), seemingly generalising Singaporean drivers after having a bad experience on a ride.

The netizen shared their experience of not being able to catch a break and rest even after paying S$44 for a ride…all because of the driver’s driving style. Many took to the comments section of the post to discuss why many Singaporean drivers drive a certain way.

“Please, why do the drivers always do the brake and accelerate thing?” the writer asked. “Is it (because) they don’t know how to calculate the distance between their car and the car in front? I already feel sick from having to pay S$44 for my ride and I can’t even sleep or rest while on the way because I want to vomit.”

This is not the first time a netizen has taken to social media to express their frustration over a certain type of driving style in Singapore. Earlier on in the month, a foreigner took to an online forum to ask Singaporean drivers, “Why do you drive like this? I’m in the back, bouncing back and forth.”

See also  Parked car mounted on curb, Netizens amazed and amused by driver's parking skills

Read also: Foreigner asks Singapore car/taxi/bus drivers, “Why do you drive like this? I’m in the back, bouncing back and forth”

The passenger who had paid S$44 for their ride clearly was not happy with the quality of service they got. Many netizens responded to the post, sharing the writer’s exasperation over such driving habits.

Singaporeans react to bad driving habits

“This gets asked weekly, and I’m glad it does,” said one. “Awareness of this should be higher so that these awful drivers stop this. Here’s what I do that works every time. If the driver starts this bullshit I quickly tell him that if he bounces the throttle I will absolutely throw up in his car. Sometimes I have to reinforce this by telling him a second time. But it stops. He’s usually mad but it still stops.”

“Singaporeans like to tailgate and leave little to no safety gap,” another explained. “The way to maintain this ‘no safety gap’ culture is to accelerate to minimise the gap and brake if there’s a slight hint of slowing down.”

See also  Where to find the cheapest parking spots in Singapore (2023)

“It’s not even braking,” argued a third. “They just hit the accelerator in a staccato sort of rhythm in some sort of demented way. They think it saves them petrol.”

Others exchanged tips for dealing with such drivers. “Tell them you have a sensitive stomach and if they drive poorly you may throw up,” said one. “I often travel with my dog, and I tell them that he’s sensitive that way and for them to be careful with both brakes/gas and turns. Amazing how suddenly they know how to drive more carefully.”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

“Never-ending high-rise littering” — Resident complains about building litterbugs; sparks outrage among Singaporeans

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Man uses flashlight to check petrol level in his car and then bounces vigorously to get more fuel in while sitting on the trunk

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Grandfather Road!” — Singaporean’s blood boils in rage after two cyclists ride slowly while having a chat in front of a bus in the bus lane

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Malaysia

RM1200 (S$364) Nasi Lemak! — Malaysian woman goes viral after her customers, even SG foodies, sacrifice their wallets to taste her sambal delight

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Travel

Changi Airport passenger traffic soars to 16.8M in September, up 10% YoY

October 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

SBS Transit officer commended “for going above and beyond” to return MRT passenger’s lost $10K cash, ID and passport

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

2-room flexi BTO flats in October launch sees overwhelming demand from first-time single home buyers

October 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.