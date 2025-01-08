KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Park Gyu Young recently caused a stir by posting—and quickly deleting—a potential spoiler for Netflix’s highly anticipated Squid Game 3.

On Jan 8 (KST), Park shared a social media story featuring herself in the signature pink guard uniform, appearing to be on set.

The photo also included another actor whose involvement in the series had not yet been announced, potentially revealing a major plot point of the upcoming season.

Potential spoiler

Given the global anticipation for Squid Game, Netflix and the production team have enforced strict confidentiality protocols, requiring cast members and attendees to sign non-disclosure agreements.

This unintentional slip has sparked criticism online, with fans expressing disappointment over the potential spoiler. The image’s inclusion of an unannounced actor has led to speculation about significant plot developments, dampening some viewers’ excitement.

Netflix has reportedly implemented strict confidentiality agreements with penalty clauses tied to actors’ salaries. This has fueled speculation about whether Park Gyu Young might face financial repercussions for the mishap.

Global success

Meanwhile, Squid Game 2 continues its global success, building on the intense rivalry between Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung Hun), while the deadly games resume.

According to Netflix’s official Top 10 rankings, the second season recorded 487.6 million viewing hours in its debut week, surpassing the 448.7 million hours achieved by the first season during its launch.

As fans eagerly await updates on the franchise, the incident serves as a reminder of the high stakes involved in preserving secrecy for one of the most popular shows in the world.

Whether Park Gyu Young’s slip will have further consequences remains to be seen, but it has certainly added to the ongoing buzz around the series.

Park Gyu Young is a talented South Korean actress who is recognized for her diverse roles in various television dramas and films.

Born on July 27, 1993, in Busan, South Korea, Park Gyu Young’s journey into the entertainment industry began with her studies at Yonsei University, where she majored in Clothing and Environment.