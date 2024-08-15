;
Pachinko’s Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho enjoy spontaneous moments in New York 

ByLydia Koh

August 15, 2024

Using social media, Lee Min Ho and his “Pachinko” co-star Kim Min Ha surprised fans on Aug 13 by sharing a glimpse into their daily lives.

He shared several photos on his account, captioning them, “Hansu & Sunja in New York,” referencing their characters from the show. The images captured the two actors enjoying time together on the streets of New York, highlighting their strong bond.

In one picture, Lee Min Ho is seen with a hand on Kim Min Ha’s shoulder in a friendly gesture, while another shows them laughing together, radiating warmth and camaraderie.

Photo: Instagram/Lee Min Ho

Fan favourite

In the Apple TV+ original series “Pachinko,” Lee Min Ho portrayed Hansu, and Kim Min Ha played the younger Sunja. The on-screen couple’s chemistry has been a fan favourite, making these real-life moments even more special.

Fans can look forward to seeing them together again soon, as the first episode of “Pachinko” Season 2 is set to premiere on Aug 23. The new season will continue to release one weekly episode on Apple TV+ until Oct 11.

Actor and singer Lee Min Ho is well-known in South Korea and has won over millions of fans all around the world. Lee Min Ho is known as the “King of Hallyu” and has been famous for over a decade. His portrayal as the main role in “Boys Over Flowers” made him popular.

Also a singer

Thanks to this portrayal, he became an international celebrity, which brought him many prizes and a devoted fan base. In addition to his career in acting, Lee Min-ho has a devoted following as a singer. He has put out a number of well-known tracks and music videos.

Kim Min Ha is a talented South Korean actress who gained international recognition for portraying young Sunja in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series “Pachinko.”

Her performance in “Pachinko” showcased her acting prowess and depth, earning her praise from audiences and critics. The series follows the inspiring saga of a Korean family across four generations, and her portrayal of Sunja’s resilience and determination was particularly impactful.

