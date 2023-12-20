Home News

Over 1.3M passengers passed through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints last weekend

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 20, 2023

SINGAPORE: Last weekend saw a staggering influx of more than 1.3 million passengers passing through the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints, according to data released by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The average daily passenger count reached 435,000, marking a substantial surge in travel activity.

In anticipation of the upcoming long weekends, ICA has issued a statement warning the public about the expected heavy traffic at the two land checkpoints.

The authority acknowledged that with increased travel demand during these extended breaks, the queues for immigration procedures will likely extend, resulting in potential waiting times of up to three hours for motorists.

Considering the ongoing situation in the Middle East, security measures have been intensified at both checkpoints.

ICA emphasized the importance of complying with traffic rules and maintaining order, urging motorists not to jump in queue.

To facilitate a smoother travel experience, ICA recommended that individuals check real-time traffic conditions on the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

Regular updates regarding checkpoint statuses will also be provided on social networking platforms, including Facebook and X.

Motorists driving Singapore-registered vehicles across the border are also reminded of the necessity to have their petrol tank filled to at least three-quarters capacity. Failure to comply could result in being barred from leaving the country to enter Malaysia and may incur a fine of $500 or legal charges.

In addition, ICA stressed that all travellers should ensure their passports remain valid for at least six months. Travellers were also reminded to adhere to other regulations in place.

The authorities cautioned against carrying prohibited items, including weapons and e-cigarettes. Travellers transporting taxable or controlled items were urged to proactively declare them to immigration personnel, emphasizing the significance of compliance with customs regulations.

As the nation braces for increased travel during the upcoming long weekends, ICA encourages the public to stay informed, exercise patience, and adhere to security measures to ensure a safe and orderly travel experience.

