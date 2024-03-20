International

Outrage erupts among Jewish legislators over Trump’s tirades

March 20, 2024
Former President Trump’s recent controversial comments have ignited a firestorm among Jewish Democrats, with Trump asserting that Jewish individuals who vote for Democrats are betraying their religion and Israel.

The backlash was immediate and intense, underscoring the deep divisions at play as the 2024 election approaches amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Trump’s latest remarks, delivered on a radio show hosted by his conservative ally Seb Gorka, targeted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his stance on Israel. Accusing Schumer of prioritizing votes over Israel’s interests, Trump sparked outrage by declaring that Jewish Democrats fundamentally reject their religion and Israel by supporting the Democratic party.

 “Outrageous slander,” says the Jewish

In response, Democratic lawmakers swiftly condemned Trump’s comments as “revolting” and “reprehensible,” with Rep. Jamie Raskin denouncing them as an “outrageous slander” against American Jews. Notably, even pro-Israel moderates within the party criticized Trump for perpetuating dangerous stereotypes and embracing antisemitic rhetoric.

In the White House, spokesperson Andrew Bates characterized the remarks as “repugnant and irrational antisemitic language,” refraining from explicitly mentioning Trump.

Bates emphasized the escalating incidents of antisemitic crimes worldwide, including the most severe assault on Jewish people since the Holocaust. He stressed the responsibility of leaders to denounce hate unequivocally and unite Americans against it. He also emphasized that propagating harmful, unfounded stereotypes that endanger fellow citizens is unjustifiable.

 The divisive rhetoric continues

Unfazed by the backlash, Trump’s team stood by his remarks, alleging that the Democratic Party has become anti-Israel and antisemitic under the Biden administration. While Jewish voters historically favor Democrats by significant margins, Trump’s targeting of this demographic underscores the contentious nature of the upcoming election cycle.

In the face of growing tensions, one thing is clear: Trump’s divisive rhetoric continues to stir controversy and deepen political polarization, leaving many to question the impact on national unity and the fight against antisemitism.

The post Outrage erupts among Jewish legislators over Trump's tirades appeared first on The Independent News.

