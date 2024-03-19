International

Trump fires back at critics over ‘blood bath’ comments

ByJara Carballo

March 19, 2024
trump-fires-back-at-critics-over-‘blood-bath’-comments

Former President Trump ignited a fresh wave of controversy on Monday and fired back at critics as he defended his weekend remarks, firing shots at Democrats and the media for what he deemed a misinterpretation of his words.

In a fiery exchange on Truth Social, Trump slammed critics who accused him of inciting violence with his warning of a potential “blood bath” should he lose the upcoming election in November.

The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH,” Trump wrote, emphasizing his frustration with how his words had been portrayed.

Trump’s comments came in the aftermath of a rally in Ohio where he raised concerns about the impact of imports on the American automobile industry, particularly targeting policies championed by President Biden.

Critics: “Blood Bath” taken out of context?

“The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean,” he added, doubling down on his stance.

While Trump’s supporters rallied behind him, arguing that his words were taken out of context, critics, including President Biden, wasted no time condemning what they perceived as a veiled threat.

Biden took to X, formerly known as Twitter, accusing Trump of seeking another January 6th scenario, referring to the Capitol riot, and vowed a resounding defeat in the upcoming election.

The controversy surrounding Trump’s remarks quickly went viral, with the former president’s campaign seizing the moment to rally support and generate funds.

In a strategic move, they sent out a fundraising email with the provocative subject line “Bloodbath!” aiming to capitalize on the outrage while reiterating their stance on the potential consequences for the auto industry under a Biden presidency.

As tensions escalate and the political discourse intensifies, Trump’s latest salvo serves as a stark reminder of the deep ideological divisions gripping the nation ahead of the pivotal November election.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Trump’s cryptic remarks on JFK assassination raise eyebrows

The post Trump fires back at critics over ‘blood bath’ comments appeared first on The Independent News.

ByJara Carballo

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Featured News Relationships

“My parents call me useless for not earning S$10K/month despite giving them allowance, expensive gifts and yearly overseas trips”

September 30, 2024 Nick Karean
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer sent her on a surprise long holiday but, at the end of it, they tell her not to come back as they found a new helper

September 30, 2024 Nick Karean
Featured News Lifestyle

“Would you quit if your boss yells at you in a meeting?” — Employee asks after getting yelled at, says, “It’s the worst company I’ve worked in”

September 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Visionary ventures: How 3 friends defy the pandemic odds to launch their “Heylens” contact lens brand and made it work in Singapore

September 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.