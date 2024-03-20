Donald Trump, in a last-ditch effort, is striving to reverse an astonishing $83.3 million verdict against him in the defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll.

Trump’s legal team has launched an aggressive effort for a trial reset, contending that the constraints imposed on his testimony during the trial were unjust. However, legal analysts swiftly dismiss this last-ditch gambit as a desperate ploy characteristic of Trump’s contentious tactics.

The origins of the lawsuit trace back to Carroll’s accusation of defamation against Trump, and the limitations on his testimony were justified by the judge due to Trump’s track record of dishonesty and belligerence.

With the deadline to compensate Carroll mere days away, Trump’s financial predicaments are further exacerbated by the colossal $454 million he is obligated to pay in a separate civil fraud case.

Last-ditch maneuver: Postponement

In another case, a judge in New York State granted a request to postpone Donald Trump’s trial regarding hush money by another month. Trump’s lawyers had asked for a 90-day extension, but the judge decided on a 30-day delay to give Trump’s legal team time to review a sudden influx of evidence, which consisted of over 100,000 pages of documents from a prior federal investigation into the matter.

The criminal case revolves around accusations that Trump manipulated his company’s records to silence porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election, aiming to suppress allegations of a past sexual encounter between Daniels and Trump.

Trial deferred

Regarding the remaining Trump cases, the Supreme Court is set to deliberate on April 25th regarding whether the ex-president has immunity from prosecution concerning the events of January 6th. The outcome of this decision could have significant implications for numerous cases involving him.

Could all these last-ditch maneuvers — resets, postponements, and deferments — signal the beginning of Trump’s financial downfall?

