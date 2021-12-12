Old uncles engrossed watching porn together at hawker centre, netizens say, ‘let them enjoy while they still can’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen recently shared a video of an incident he witnessed while dining at a neighbouring hawker centre. The video showed a group of old uncles gathered at Tanglin Halt hawker to watch an adult video on a mobile device.

According to the report by Singapore Uncensored, a reader of their website shared a video of this incident. The video contributor stated that it was roughly 6:30 p.m. While most of the hawker centre’s establishments had already closed for the day, there was still a long queue of customers who continued to form outside a Hainanese curry rice stand.

Even though there were many people around, the group of uncles decided to sit in the hawker and watch a sexually explicit video together on a mobile device owned by one of them.

Additionally, the contributor stated that several of the people seated around the uncles were aware of what they were doing and made “moaning” noises to convey to them indirectly that what they were doing was conspicuous.

However, the uncles were too engrossed and completely oblivious to their surroundings in watching the adult movie to hear the indirect calls to halt what they were doing.

The writer also applauded the uncles for their boldness in openly enjoying the sex video at the hawker centre adjacent to a police station.

Singapore Uncensored’s Facebook post on the video received quite a number of amused reactions, comments, and shares.

A few comments joked that since the uncles were adults, then they should rightfully be watching adult films instead of children shows like cartoons, or those long sad soap opera dramas.

Some netizens said to leave them alone, be kind to them, and let them enjoy themselves, as they are already advanced in their age. Additionally, one netizen stated that they are reminiscing about their youth as heroes.

Another netizen said to allow the uncles enjoy the adult film in full colour, as it was in black and white back in their day. “Men mentalities never change,” said another netizen and added that ‘even old still interested in girls’ followed by a burst of laughter, while one more said he needed to find them and join them. “Sharing is caring,” said another.

However, one netizen expressed regret that it was not appropriate given the possibility of nearby children. Additionally, they can still view it privately.

Penalties

According to the Parliament of Singapore’s website, anyone found in possession of obscene films, whether physical or digital, is subject to a fine of up to $20,000 and/or a jail sentence of up to six months under Section 30 of the Films Act.

Under Section 30—(2), anyone found in possession of obscene films or who has reasonable grounds to suspect the film is obscene faces a fine of up to $40,000 and/or a 12-month jail sentence.

If they are convicted of the offence a second time, they may face a fine of up to $80,000 and/or a prison sentence of up to two years. /TISG

