Number of short term job seekers doubles as vacancies soar by 60%

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: More companies are gradually embracing part-time and short-term work opportunities for their employees. According to recruitment agencies who spoke to Channel 8, the demand for short-term positions has skyrocketed, increasing by 60% compared to the previous year.

Alongside this surge, the number of job seekers pursuing temporary work has doubled, a trend expected to further fill vacancies driven by an increase in parental leave in the near future.

Starting next year, employees across various industries will benefit from more generous parental leave policies, including both maternity and paternity leave. This shift is prompting many human resources firms to look for innovative solutions.

Experts in the field suggest that workers with multiple skills, particularly those open to taking on temporary or odd jobs, will be essential in addressing the gaps left by full-time employees who take advantage of extended vacation periods.

One concern raised by industry experts is the challenge companies may face in covering for employees on long-term leave. While colleagues may be able to handle the extra workload temporarily, this approach is unsustainable over extended periods.

Consequently, many companies are likely to turn to short-term hires to ensure business operations continue smoothly during these periods.

Recruitment firms also point out that businesses are becoming more open to hiring temporary workers. This shift in mindset is leading to creative solutions for meeting staffing demands, which may ultimately result in a more flexible and innovative workforce.

TISG/

Featured image by Depositphotos

