SINGAPORE: Some political analysts have welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) plan to designate the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as a “politically significant person” (PSP) under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (FICA), calling this move an indicator of the impartiality of the law in Singapore politics.

MHA revealed on Thursday (11 July) that the designation aims to bolster transparency and safeguard against potential foreign interference, due to NTUC’s “close nexus and symbiotic relationship” with the People’s Action Party (PAP).

NTUC’s designation as a PSP would require annual disclosures of political donations exceeding S$10,000 and details of its foreign affiliations. The PSP status would be limited to the federation level and would exclude affiliated unions, associations, and social enterprises, which operate as distinct legal entities.

The ministry emphasized that this measure is preemptive and not indicative of any wrongdoing or foreign compromise within NTUC. The labour movement has been granted 14 days to present its case to the Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures.

NTUC, established in 1961 by pro-PAP unionists, maintains a historical alliance with the PAP, collaborating closely on labor-related policies as part of Singapore’s tripartite framework involving unions, employers, and the government.

Responding to the impending designation, NTUC affirmed its alignment with national safeguards against foreign interference, stressing its commitment to operating independently from external influences. Secretary-General and former PAP Minister Ng Chee Meng assured stakeholders that NTUC’s core mission to enhance workers’ welfare would remain unaffected.

Political analysts, meanwhile, have expressed support for NTUC’s designation under FICA, citing its substantial influence and role in Singapore’s political landscape. Associate Professor Terence Ho from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy told CNA that he deemed the move necessary and one that “should not be surprising”.

Assoc Prof Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University echoed similar sentiments, calling the move timely. He told CNA, “The law cannot discriminate between entities that are closely connected with the ruling party and those that are not.”

He added that he does not foresee the designation to significantly alter the way NTUC engages the PAP government and vice versa.

NTUC could be the third non-political party group to be designated a PSP if its status is confirmed, following human rights groups Maruah and Think Centre which were listed as political significant in 2023.

MHA said in a statement that its reasons for designating NTUC as a PSP were “very different” from why it listed Think Centre and Maruah as politically significant. The ministry clarified:

“Think Centre and Maruah’s designations were accompanied by stepped-up countermeasures under FICA which were issued to largely mirror requirements imposed on them under the PDA.

“In contrast, the Registrar intends to designate NTUC because NTUC has a close nexus and symbiotic relationship with the PAP, and in the Registrar’s opinion, it is in the public interest for countermeasures under FICA to be applied to NTUC.”

It added: “The Registrar does not assess that it is necessary to issue stepped-up countermeasures to NTUC at this point.”