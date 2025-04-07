Novak Djokovic’s Monte Carlo run ends with straight-set opening defeat

FRANCE: Novak Djokovic’s quest for his 100th ATP singles title continues after a disappointing straight-set loss to Alejandro Tabilo in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Previously a two-time champion at the tournament, Djokovic struggled throughout the game, hitting 29 unforced errors and only having 18 winners. Unfortunately, his clay-court season got off to a tough start, and his ‘horrible’ 6-3, 6-4 defeat was difficult for the Serbian.

Djokovic admitted: “I expected myself at least to have put in a decent performance. Not like this, it was horrible…I did not have high expectations. I knew I’m going to have a tough opponent, and I knew I’m going to probably play pretty bad, but this bad, I didn’t expect.”

He added: “I was hoping it was not going to happen, but it was quite a high probability I’m going to play this way… A horrible feeling to play this way, just sorry for all the people that have to witness this.”

Highlights of the game

Djokovic made a strong start by breaking Tabilo’s serve in the opening game. However, Tabilo proved to be a formidable opponent and regained his composure after the early setback, breaking Djokovic twice to take control of the first set.

Tabilo then landed an impressive blow in the third game of the second set, once again breaking Djokovic after the Serbian made errors and gave him a chance. Despite Djokovic’s efforts to fight back, Tabilo saved two break points and closed it out on his second match point.

With his win, Tabilo stated: “It has been a tough year, so a little bit of the nerves were there… I remembered last time what I did well, and thankfully, I served well today, and it helped me a lot. It was an unreal match.”

Earlier this month, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters welcomed Novak Djokovic once again back in the competition. In a social media post, it said: “Welcome back, Novak 🥰 @djokernole”

