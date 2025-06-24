‘Yes, you can still become a millionaire even if you’re working 9 to 5’ — 30 y/o Singaporean shares how he got rich, yet doesn’t own a car, and still takes public transport

SINGAPORE: In a city where hawker food costs about S$5, but homes can go up to S$5 million or even more, one young Singaporean has cracked the wealth code—without flashy brands, overnight crypto wins, or what he calls “lifestyle inflation”.

At 30, this self-made millionaire runs a sales agency that pulls in “low seven figures on an annual basis”. He owns a multi-million-dollar property, but no, he doesn’t roll around in a supercar or flash his net worth on Instagram. “Most people think that millionaires will drive fancy cars, but I don’t drive. I take public transport sometimes as well,” he said. This Singaporean isn’t just rich in dollars—he’s rich in insight.

In a street interview with Asian Boss, he broke down exactly how he built his wealth, why materialism almost derailed him, and why anyone—even someone working a regular 9-to-5—can do the same.

From a teenager’s vow to financial freedom

“I came from a pretty okay family, but in the year 2008, my family really struggled with money, so I witnessed how money disrupted the harmony of family,” he says. That experience lit a fire in him.

“At 16, I made a promise to myself that when I grew older, I wanted to be financially free and not to let my future family worry about money,” he added, expressing that his financial awakening came early.

Unlike many who make similar vows but lose momentum, he kept that fire alive. At 19, he entered the sales field, not with grand ambitions, but with a modest goal.

“When I first started doing sales at the age of 19, I only wanted to make a graduate’s pay. I never thought that it would snowball into what I’m achieving today, and I’m really grateful for that,” he expressed his gratitude.

Gratitude aside, his financial life is carefully structured. He’s diversified his portfolio across real estate and stocks and holds fast to a core rule: “I set aside at least 12 months of emergency funds for personal use and for my business.”

The reality of owning a home in Singapore

When it comes to real estate in Singapore, the numbers speak for themselves—and they shout!

“I paid S$2.5 million for my place, and you need to put a down payment of 25%, and because I’m an entrepreneur, I don’t have CPF (Central Provident Fund), so I need to pay using cash. In Singapore, there’s this thing called stamp duty—it’s up to 5%—so for a S$2.5 million property, you need to set aside close to S$800,000,” the young Singaporean millionaire explained.

So before he even held the keys to his new place, he had already paid nearly a million in cold, hard cash.

Escape from lifestyle inflation: Goodbye convertible, hello peace

He wasn’t always this financially Zen. At 23, he got caught up in what he calls the over-glorification of materialism.

“In a sales environment, I think it’s very common that they over-glorify the need to buy material stuff,” he recalls. “When I was really young—when I was 23, I bought a Mercedes convertible,” but the thrill didn’t last.

“The more I earn, the more my expenses increase, so I’d say one of the biggest shifts I had is to avoid this thing called lifestyle inflation, where you do not need to increase your expenses despite making more,” he advised.

So what does he value in life now?

According to him, “I believe that the best thing that money can buy is freedom. The best thing money can buy is this thing called peace of mind, and I don’t want to be a slave to material possessions.”

The 9-to-5 path to wealth is still open, but with a twist…

Here’s where things get more interesting. While many assume entrepreneurship is the only ticket to seven-figure success, he disagrees.

“Yes, you do not need to be an entrepreneur to be financially wealthy today if you have the right money management principles,” he clarified. “There’s this term called being an intrapreneur. Being an intrapreneur means having an entrepreneur mindset without taking the risk of an entrepreneur.”

In other words: be entrepreneurial in spirit—even inside someone else’s company.

“If you’re working a 9 to 5, you could find ways to add value to your boss so instead of getting a fixed pay, you can be remunerated by a variable income,” he shared an idea to think in terms of earning commissions, performance bonuses, revenue-sharing—whatever motivates both sides to win.

He then gave an example: “I believe that a good employee will know how to negotiate with their boss to give more. If I have a team member who can help me make an extra S$100K a month, I’ll gladly increase the person’s remuneration.”

Mindset over market conditions

He doesn’t blame the economy for people staying broke. In fact, he sees the Singapore economy as a land of opportunity.

“I believe that as long as you have the right mindset, as long as you have the right heart and the right dreams, you can succeed anywhere… unless you are from really developing countries like Africa, where you lack basic infrastructure like water and food.”

If you have a phone and internet, he says, “I believe that anyone can really make it.”

So what’s stopping people?

“I think a lot of young people have an avoidance when it comes to the topic of money. They are not willing to face reality, and they overestimate their financial situation,” he opined.

The self-sabotaging cycle: Victimhood and ego

For this young millionaire, the real enemy isn’t inflation, bad bosses, or high rent. It’s the mindset—and ego.

“I think most people are broke because they have a victim mentality. Whenever something bad happens to them, they like to complain, they like to wallow in self-pity, but the moment you do that, you lose the power to change.”

So instead of blaming the world, he encourages young people to take responsibility, even if it’s uncomfortable.

Why millionaires are getting younger

In his view, it’s not just possible to become a millionaire in your 30s—it’s becoming common.

“In fact, I believe it is becoming more and more possible for young adults in Singapore to become self-made millionaires. When I was 20 years old, 10 years ago, becoming a millionaire by 30 was the dream,” he assured, adding that “Today, I have seen people who became a millionaire before they even turned 25.”

He also credits technology, social media, and the internet for making wealth more accessible, but warns that many are too stubborn to take advantage. “So many people have a lot of self-sabotaging beliefs and negative mindsets that are stopping them from realizing all these opportunities.”

Sales: The unlikely skill that changes everything

If you were expecting some kind of magic formula involving real estate flips, viral content, or passive income hacks from him, nope, there’s none, so what’s his secret?

“I would say that sales has really helped me create my wealth. Everything in life revolves around sales. When you go for a job, you’re selling yourself. When you are finding a partner, you are selling yourself,” he revealed his philosophy of success.

In short, it’s not just about closing deals. It’s about learning to communicate, persuade, and position yourself well in work, life, and relationships.

And no, he’s not doing something shady!

Because success often breeds scepticism, he’s heard the whispers.

“They think that I’m doing something shady. They think that I got my wealth by doing things that are not legal, and that’s far from the truth as well. Because if you’re living in Singapore, you definitely need to abide by the law,” he exclaimed.

But why does he want to pay it forward?

Despite his growing net worth, this youthful millionaire says it’s not just about the money anymore.

“I wish that people could also understand that, although we are good at money, not everything we do is in a pursuit of profits. My dream is to share my experience and my knowledge with the younger crowd so that they can also achieve more financial stability,” he shared his vision and was also quick to credit his mentors and the people who helped shape him.

“I have many people in my life who taught me many important lessons, and without this influence, I’ll not be where I am today,” he credited them.

So what’s the real key to success?

“Surround yourself with people who empower you. Surround yourself with people who can point out your blind spots,” he advised, expressing that he himself didn’t start perfect—and he wants you to know that it’s okay to be so.

“When I was really young, I had many weaknesses. I had many flaws, and to get to where I am today, I had to put down my ego and accept that I’m not as good as I thought,” he reminded us further.

Millionaire wisdom: Public transport edition

So what does this 30-year-old millionaire want us to know?

Make mistakes. Learn fast. Stay humble. Don’t chase material validation. Save more than you spend. Learn sales. Think like an entrepreneur—even if you’re not one.

And above all else: stop making excuses.

Because real growth doesn’t come from being right, it comes from being humble enough to be wrong—and learning from it.

So the next time someone tells you, “You can’t get rich working 9 to 5”, show them this story and then hop on a bus or MRT, millionaire-style.

Because if a guy who paid over a million dollars in cash for a home still rides public transport, maybe wealth isn’t just what you think it is.

And maybe, just maybe, the richest life is the one that gives you freedom, not followers.

