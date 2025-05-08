Thursday, May 8, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com
Sports
2 min.Read

Petra Kvitova scores first win after maternity comeback at the Italian Open

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

ITALY: Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is finally back to winning form after a challenging return to the sport following her maternity leave. 

The 35-year-old Czech athlete previously had a hard time returning to tennis, losing all four of her matches since February. However, she bounced back with an impressive performance at the first round of the Italian Open, where she defeated Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu with a final score of 7-5, 6-1. 

With her victory, the athlete expressed: “It’s kind of weird that my first win came here in Rome because I never played the best here!… I’m very glad. Even in the practices, I felt like my game was going a little bit up and I was playing a little bit better.”

Having doubts of returning

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion and former World No. 2, admitted that she had doubts on whether to return and compete on the professional tour. 

- Advertisement -

She said: “I was 95% that I would never come back… I had enough of tennis at that time. I was like, ‘I can’t do it any more,’ so we decided to try for a baby.” 

The athlete added: “When I could do some things finally after pregnancy and postpartum, I played some tennis, and it felt so good and I really enjoyed it… That was really the thing. I was laughing, and every shot I hit smoothly I was like, ‘Wow! It’s still there.’ It’s not in the legs that much, but in the hands; sometimes it’s very good. That was the key, why I came back.”

Now, she is set to face Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the next round and further declared that she is not placing any pressure on herself. Kvitova remarked: “I’ll play as long as I enjoy it, and we’ll see how everything goes… My parents are proud that I’m still trying… even though it’s not going that well sometimes.”

In a social media post, Kvitova shared this special moment with the caption: “A special kind of win — the first one as a mom. ❤️👶”

- Advertisement -

Netizens showed their support and commented: “Big congralutions, Petra. The first one is always the most difficult one too. Hopefully there will be more”, “Inspirational! Congratulations Petra! 🙌”, “Yesssss! The Queen is back 🔥”, “So happy for you ❤️😍”, “So great to see you back and playing so well. Congrats!🙌🔥”, and “You’re one of my all-time favorites. Pjod, Petra!”

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Entertainment

Desaru Coast unveils a bigger and bolder 2025 Ombak Festival

0
MALAYSIA: Desaru Coast has just unveiled its bigger and...
Sports

Snooker likely to become an Olympic sport in 2032, thanks to Zhao Xintong’s historic win

0
INTERNATIONAL: As Jason Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional...

Topics

Entertainment

Desaru Coast unveils a bigger and bolder 2025 Ombak Festival

0
MALAYSIA: Desaru Coast has just unveiled its bigger and...
Sports

Snooker likely to become an Olympic sport in 2032, thanks to Zhao Xintong’s historic win

0
INTERNATIONAL: As Jason Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional...
Sports

Iga Swiatek stands by coach and psychologist despite recent winning struggles

0
INTERNATIONAL: World No. 2 Iga Swiatek stood up for...
Singapore News

Not everyone agrees with Tan Kin Lian’s suggestion that Singaporeans face higher living costs than Malaysians

0
SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian apparently wanted...
Property

141 HDB resale flats sold for at least $1 million in April

0
SINGAPORE: Last month saw the highest number of Housing...
Property

5-room Sengkang HDB flat sells for $1.058 million

0
SINGAPORE: A five-room HDB unit joined the million-dollar flat...
Entertainment

Netflix launches AI search, new TV app layout following Singapore price increase

0
Netflix announced new features for its television (TV) app...
Sports

Primoz Roglic aims to become the oldest Giro d’Italia champion

0
ITALY: Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic aims to become the...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Not everyone agrees with Tan Kin Lian’s suggestion that Singaporeans face higher living costs than Malaysians

0
SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian apparently wanted...

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Hot dog bun goes up from $1.70 to $2, the seller even asks for the bun’s plastic bag back

0
SINGAPORE: A Facebook user wrote that he was amused...

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...

Business

141 HDB resale flats sold for at least $1 million in April

0
SINGAPORE: Last month saw the highest number of Housing...

5-room Sengkang HDB flat sells for $1.058 million

0
SINGAPORE: A five-room HDB unit joined the million-dollar flat...

Newton condo resells for S$12M in April, resulting in S$6.5M profit

0
SINGAPORE: The resale market for condominiums, just like the...

Feeling invisible at work? Take back the spotlight with these power moves

0
In a Reddit post, a software engineer ranted because...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore