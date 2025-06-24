Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ Curioso_Travel_Photography (for illustration purposes only)
Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City top list of cities where residents are unlikely to leave; while Singapore ranks 3rd

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A study published earlier this month shows Singapore coming in third on the list of 65 cities across the globe with the highest staying power — cities whose residents say they don’t want to leave.

According to the City Pulse 2025 report by the Gensler Research Institute, Taipei, Taiwan, where 64% of residents say they’re “unlikely” or “very unlikely” to move out, tops the list, followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in the number two spot (61%). Singapore (59%), Sydney, Australia (58%), and Berlin, Germany (51%) round out the top five.

Singapore scored well across different metrics in the study, with a high number of respondents giving the city-state a “Good” or “Excellent” for the following categories: peace and stability (87%), reducing crime (85%), economic strength (78%), improving quality of life (74%), vibrancy of city (72%), investing in neighborhoods (72%), climate disaster preparedness (68%), and addressing homelessness (68%).

The study, conducted by the world’s largest architecture and design firm, examined the responses of 33,000 participants in 29 countries regarding what motivates them to stay or leave the city where they live.

The study reveals that while people remain in their cities to foster emotional connections and experience meaningful moments, they often move to new cities in pursuit of financial and physical security.

“In an era defined by demographic shifts, climate change, and economic uncertainty, understanding what makes cities magnets for new and existing residents is critical to long-term urban success,”  Sofia Song, Global Cities Lead for Gensler, wrote in an article for LinkedIn.

People tend to move to cities where their basic needs are met, according to the study. When asked to identify the qualities that are most important in deciding where to live, the cost of living ranked highest (83%), followed by the level of crime (81%), high-quality healthcare (80%), job opportunities (74%), and the level of taxes (70%).

However, the report also showed that while their needs being met gets people to move, what gets them to stay in a city is enjoyment and a sense of belonging.

Climate change is another factor that concerns many, as people are more likely to move out of cities that are vulnerable to the phenomenon.

“The longer people live in a city, the less likely they are to leave, driven in large part by deepening feelings of pride and belonging. Vibrancy and urban attractiveness are the strongest drivers of why people choose to stay in their city. Despite enjoying their cities, nearly 1/4 of all respondents believe they will need to move in the next five years because of environmental issues,” Ms Song added. /TISG

