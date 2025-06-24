Microsoft Power Apps, Grammarly, and ChatGPT are the most used genAI tools in Singapore workplaces

SINGAPORE: Microsoft Power Apps, Grammarly, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are Singapore workplaces’ most commonly used generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, according to The State of Generative AI in 2025 report of Palo Alto Networks.

Singapore Business Review, citing the report, said the tools are being used by enterprises to handle everything from automation to content creation and communication, with Microsoft Power Apps leading at 36.83%, followed by Grammarly at 27.23% and ChatGPT at 20.95%.

In 2024, the use of generative AI globally surged by 890%, with organisations using 66 different generative AI apps on average. However, 10% of these were marked as high-risk.

In the city-state, one of the main concerns was the use of “shadow AI”, which the report described as the “unauthorised use of AI tools by employees without IT knowledge or approval”, creating “heightened risk”, especially for industries dealing with sensitive data or critical infrastructure.

According to Palo Alto Networks’ press release, “While GenAI unlocks innovation and accelerates competition, the proliferation of unauthorised AI tools is exposing organisations to greater risk of data leakage, compliance failures and security challenges. It is imperative not to let the speed of innovation outpace your safeguards.”

“To harness the full potential of GenAI while mitigating its risks, prioritising strong data controls, access management and ongoing employee training is crucial for laying the foundation for secure GenAI adoption,” it added.

Still, Singapore remains one of the leading countries in digital governance. The city-state was among the first to launch a Model AI Governance Framework, which has been updated to address challenges related to generative AI. Its National AI Strategy 2.0 also aims to support responsible innovation while maintaining public trust and data integrity. /TISG

Read also: “Equity”, “ETF”, and “GDP” are the top financial terms Singaporeans don’t understand