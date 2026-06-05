‘Best money I ever spent’: Singaporean reflects on failed engagement after HDB grant dispute with Chinese fiancée

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has sparked discussion online after sharing a story about how an argument over an HDB housing grant became a turning point in his relationship with his former fiancée.

The account was posted on the Singapore Uncensored Facebook page, where the man recalled applying for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat with his then-fiancée, who was from China and had not yet obtained Singapore citizenship at the time of the application.

According to the man, the couple attended an appointment at HDB Hub to complete the necessary paperwork and finalise the disbursement of housing grants.

During the meeting, he said an HDB officer informed them that because his fiancée was not a Singapore citizen when the application was submitted, the housing grant would be credited entirely into his CPF Ordinary Account.

The man claimed the announcement triggered an immediate and dramatic reaction from his fiancée.

He described her expression changing instantly before she allegedly began arguing loudly with the HDB officer.

According to the post, she questioned why the grant would only be credited to him and argued that the money should be split equally between them.

The man said he attempted to calm the situation by explaining that the arrangement was part of HDB’s standard procedures and that they could discuss it later. However, he claimed his efforts were unsuccessful and that his fiancée continued to dispute the matter with the officer.

He wrote that she allegedly demanded that half of the grant be transferred directly into her personal bank account and accused the authorities of being unfair.

The man said the incident left him feeling deeply embarrassed and that the confrontation attracted the attention of other people at the HDB Hub.

While acknowledging that there was a process through which she could eventually obtain her share of the grant, he claimed she was too focused on the immediate distribution of the money to consider how the system worked.

Reflecting on the incident, he said it changed the way he viewed the relationship.

“That day, I saw her true colours. It wasn’t about building a home; it was a financial transaction to her,” he wrote.

According to the man, the relationship continued to deteriorate after the incident as disagreements about money became more frequent.

He said the couple eventually divorced before the BTO flat was completed, resulting in the cancellation of the application and administrative penalties.

Despite the financial loss, he said he has no regrets.

“Best money I have ever spent in my entire life,” he wrote, adding that he felt fortunate the relationship ended before they moved into a home together.

The story drew a wide range of reactions from netizens, with opinions divided over whether the woman was being unreasonable or simply standing up for what she believed was her rightful share of the grant.

Some agreed with the man’s assessment and felt he had avoided bigger problems in the future.One commenter wrote, “This is not a bullet anymore… This is u dodge a nuclear bomb on your head…. well done.”

Another netizen said, “Luckily, you saw the true colours early. Thanks, God.”

Others, however, felt the woman may have had legitimate concerns regarding her entitlement to the grant.

“I think it is nothing wrong for her to stand for her right,” one commenter argued.

Another netizen suggested that the issue went beyond nationality and reflected broader relationship challenges.

“Not about nationalities. Guys just want some peace in the house and collectively build a family. Just a simple thing but difficult to achieve,” the commenter wrote.